Who moved on in AGT tonight?

The finale of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 is just around the corner, and in a few days, the winner will be revealed. On September 5, 2023, episode 16 aired on NBC, which featured performances by eleven finalists at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The synopsis for this AGT episode mentioned:

“Eleven performers take the stage live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as judging is turned over to the audience to vote for their favorite performer to move to the final round.”

The performances include Barry Brewer Jr., Herwan Legaillard, Justin Jackson, MOS, Mzansi Youth Choir, Phil Wright & the Parent Jam, Philip Bowen, Putri Arianai, Summer Rios, Trigg Watson, and Warrior Squad.

Episode 17 of AGT season 18 was released on September 6, 2023.

The synopsis of episode 17 mentions:

“Two acts from the previous night's show move on to the final round of competition; starring creator/executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews serves as host.”

Mzansi Youth Choir and Putri Ariani were the two acts that got selected for the finale of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 during episode 17. In accordance with the format of the show, the judges selected 55 acts, which were divided into 11 groups. Currently, six acts have been selected for the finale of the show.

Putri Ariani and Mzansi Youth Choir are among the AGT finalists

Mzansi Youth Choir, the group that impressed the fans and won the Golden Buzzer, performed Fleetwood Mac's Everywhere during the episode. Howie Mandel praised the Mzansi Youth Choir group after their performance and said:

"What's amazing about this is they were so moved by something that happened on this stage with Nightbirde, and they were so moved that they came here and that movement continues. With their culture and their beauty and their talent, you moved America."

Putri Ariani, another AGT finalist, is known for songs such as Loneliness, Tak Mampu Lupa, Jogja Dan Kenangan, Kaulah Selalu Ada, Permata Indah Dunia, and many more.

She had won Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer for her previous performance. She wowed the judges with her performance on Tuesday, singing I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For by U2. Putri Ariani's act was chosen for the finale, resulting in the Warrior Squad's elimination.

Reacting to the elimination, Cowell said:

"Both acts so deserve to be in the final. I’m gutted for the group that came (in) third because they couldn't have done any more, however, that shows just how good these two who got through are."

Barry Brewer Jr., Herwan Legaillard, Justin Jackson, MOS, Phil Wright & the Parent Jam, Philip Bowen, Summer Rios, Trigg Watson, and Warrior Squad were among the acts whose journey on the show ended during episode 17.

The AGT season 18 top six include Ahren Belisle, Murmuration, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, and Lavender Darcangelo, along with Mzansi Youth Choir and Putri Ariani.

On September 12, 2023, NBC will air AGT season 18's next episode, and based on its description, the format will be the same. Eleven acts will be showcased, and the results will be announced in the following episode.