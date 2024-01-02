AGT Fantasy League: Performers set to appear in the upcoming weeks

AGT Fantasy League, the latest spin-off of America's Got Talent, is set to bring back former contestants and a few winners for a brand new show. However, the main difference between the two shows is the format in which the performers will compete.

In total, 40 performers are set to return to the stage and are divided into teams led by one of the four mentors who will also act as the judges. The judges include Simon Cowell, Mell B, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum with Terry Crews as the host.

In every episode of the show, performers from each of the mentors' teams will perform and they will either make it to the next round or get eliminated before that. The first episode aired on Monday, January 1, 2024, and saw several acts move on to the semi-finals. One act even moved to the finals directly after receiving the first Golden Buzzer of the season.

The contestants who appeared in the first episode included Kodi Lee, Kristy Sellars, Kseniya Simonova, Shadow Ace, V. Unbeatable, Hans, Billy and Emily, Jon Dorenbos, Maria Seiran, and Tape Face.

AGT Fantasy League will air weekly on Mondays on NBC.

Adrian Stoica + Hurricane, Aidan Bryant, and more set to compete in AGT Fantasy League

America's Got Talent's latest spin-off AGT Fantasy League aired its season premiere on January 1, 2024. It featured 10 of the 40 acts set to compete in the talent competition. The episode saw four contestants get eliminated while six made it to the next round.

1) Adrian Stoica + Hurricane

The winners of America's Got Talent season 18 are set to compete for another chance at victory. Adrian and Hurricane are a Dog Coaching act from Italy and they are set to compete in Simon Cowell's team.

2) Aidan Bryant

Aidan Bryant was a part of America's Got Talent season 16 and AGT: All-Stars season 1. The young aerialist who became the Ultimate All-Star was drafted into Heidi Klum's team for AGT Fantasy League.

3) Anna Deguzman

The magician from America's Got Talent season 18 was the first female magician to be a finalist on the NBC show. In the current show, she is set to compete with Howie Mandel's team.

4) Brian Justin Crum

Brian who placed fourth in AGT season 11 is set to compete in Fantasy League. Some of his memorable performances during the previous season included Creep, In the Air Tonight, Everybody Wants to Rule the World, and Man in the Mirror. In Fantasy League, he'll be a part of Mel B's team.

5) Chapel Hart

Season 17 contestant, Chapel Hart consisting of Devynn and Danica Hart with Trea Swingle is set to compete in AGT Fantasy League. During season 17, their original You Can Have Him Jolene earned them a Golden Buzzer. The singing group's mentor in the upcoming show is Simon Cowell.

6) Cillian O'Connor

Britain's Got Talent Season 16's magician, who was 13 years old at the time of the competition, is set to compete in the Fantasy League. As part of the show, he will compete for Simon Cowell.

7) The Clairvoyants

AGT season 11's mentalists Thommy Ten and Amelie van Tass are set to compete for another chance at victory. In the current season, they will compete with Heidi Klum's team.

8) Darci Lynne

The AGT season 12 Ventriloquist is set to return to the competition. The winner of season 12 received a Golden Buzzer and will now compete with Heidi Klum's team.

9) Drake Milligan

The season 17 musician who was called "the new Elvis" of country music is set to return to the show. He finished third in his season and will now compete under the mentorship of Howie Mandel.

10) Enkh-Erdene

From Mongolia's Got Talent season 2, who became the show's first runner-up, is now set to compete in AGT Fantasy League. In the show, he will be a part of Heidi Klum's team.

11) Fritzy Rosmerian

The finalist of Indonesia's Got Talent first appeared on the talent show in 2022. She is now set to return for another chance at victory and will mentored by Howie Mandel.

12) Geneviève Côté

The noisemaker from Canada's Got Talent season 3 is set to compete in Fantasy League as part of Howie Mandel's team. NBC's bio about her reads:

"Known for her ability to make inhuman sounds, Côté received the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel during her Audition, and made it to the Semifinals of Season 3 of Canada's Got Talent."

13) Ghetto Kids

The dance group from Britain's Got Talent received a Golden Buzzer in their season. They are now set to compete for the grand prize while under the mentorship of Mel B.

14) Grace Good

The America's Got Talent season 18 aerialist is now set to compete in the AGT Fantasy League. In the new show, she will compete in Heidi Klum's team.

15) Ichikawa Koikuchi

The comedian from Britain's Got Talent season 16 is set to return to screens with the new show. The semi-finalist of season 16 was drafted into Howie Mandel's team for the show.

16) Junior New System

The AGT season 13 dance group will now compete in the AGT Fantasy League. They made it to the semi-finals in the previous season and will now be a part of Mel B's group.

17) Loren Allred

The Britain's Got Talent season 15 singer sang Never Enough in the movie The Greatest Showman. She finished ninth in 2022 and is now back for more. In Fantasy League, she will compete in Simon Cowell's team.

18) MerseyGirls

The dance group from BGT season 11 is set to return to screens for another chance at victory. The dance group will be a part of Mel B's group in the current AGT show.

19) Musa Motha

The BGT season 16 dancer earned a Golden Buzzer and finished fifth. He will now appear on AGT Fantasy League as part of Simon Cowell's team.

20) Pack Drumline

The AGT season 17 musical group will be a part of Simon's Dream Team. NBC notes that during their season, they got four yes votes for their DNA routine by Kendrick Lamar.

21) Piff the Magic Dragon

The AGT season 10 comedian and magician made it to the Top 10 during his season. He will now be a part of Heidi Klum's team and will compete for another chance at victory.

22) Preacher Lawson

The comedian from season 12 is now a popular YouTuber. He made it to the Top 10 the previous season and is set to compete as part of Howie Mandel's team.

23) Ramadhani Brothers

The season 18 acrobats from Tanzania finished fifth in the previous season. Fadhili and Ibrahim are now back for more and are part of Heidi Klum's Dream Team.

24) Sainted

The AGT season 18 musical group, the self-proclaimed "trap choir," will be part of Simon Cowell's team in AGT Fantasy League.

25) Sheldon Riley

The singer from America's Got Talent season 15 is originally from Australia. He also appeared on X Factor Australia and The Voice Australia and will now compete with Mel B's team.

26) Sofie Dossi

The season 11 acrobat was only 14 when she auditioned for the show the first time around. She made it to the Top 10 after receiving a Golden Buzzer and will now compete once again as part of Heidi Klum's team.

27) Travis Japan

The season 17 musical group is now set to compete in the AGT Fantasy League. The boy band will be a part of Mel B's group in the coming weeks.

28) Vardanyan Brothers

BGT season 13 Acrobats, Gevorg and Andranik Vardanyan are set to return to screens. The semifinalists of the 2019 season will be mentored by Mel B in the AGT Fantasy League.

29) Wes P.

The comic from AGT season 13, Kazuhisa Uekusa, didn't make it past the audition round in season 13. However, he is set to return and will compete with Simon's team.

30) Yu Hojin

The magician from AGT season 17 is from South Korea. He finished in the top 11 in the previous season and will now compete with Heidi Klum's team in the AGT Fantasy League.

