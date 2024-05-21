“Wait till you have to try to sell that said ring”— Amy Robach discusses engagement rings, says she never got one from ex-husband Andrew Shue

Journalist and podcast host, Amy Robach recently revealed that Andrew Shue, her ex-husband, never gave her an engagement ring. On Monday, May 20, during the most recent episode of their podcast Amy & T.J., titled Money Changes Everything, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes discussed engagement rings, money, and relationships.

Robach disclosed during the discussion that her former husband, Andrew Shue, never made a formal proposal and gave her an engagement ring.

In the podcast, Amy Robach talked to her partner T.J. Holmes about the expensive nature of engagement rings. Then referring to the ring she didn't get from Shue, she said—

“My first one was $3,000, and I didn't even really have one the second time. My second one didn't exist."

Amy Robach continued—

“I also think this is a cautionary tale because we do know that close to 50% of all marriages end in divorce. If you think you've got some valuable property in a ring, no matter how much you spent, wait till you have to try to sell that said ring.”

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes discussed engagement rings, marriage, and relationships in their latest podcast

Amy and T.J are in a relationship (Image via Instagram / ajrobach)

American journalist T. J. Holmes Jr. is a well-known figure on national television. On the other hand, American television reporter Amy Robach worked for ABC News in the past. She is well-known for her roles as fill-in anchor for Good Morning America and co-host of 20/20 for breaking news.

Since they first started dating, Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes' relationship has garnered media attention. Outlets like People first raised a relationship rumour in November 2022. Since then, Robach and Holmes have accomplished a number of things together, including launching a new podcast.

The couple recently talked about engagement rings, money, and relationships in their most recent podcast episode, which aired on May 20 Monday.

Their conversation started with a popular Reddit post about a lady furious that her husband bought her engagement ring using their joint account without telling her. Robach admitted that her first thought would be an annoyance, but she could get over it eventually.

Holmes contended that it makes sense to use shared cash for a major purchase like this when there is a joint account. The conversation then turned personal when Robach revealed that her first engagement ring had cost $3,000, but she didn't get the second one.

Amy Robach continued, by saying that given their divorce, maybe not having a ring was a godsend. She further said—

“It is pennies to what you actually purchased. So these beautiful pieces of jewelry don't appreciate. In fact, it's like buying a car. The second you try to sell it after you've purchased it, it goes down significantly in value."

In the same episode, Amy Robach and T. J Holmes disclosed that they had "discussed" giving each other promise rings. Robach said—

“I think any gesture of wanting to be together is beautiful. And, I think it's a beautiful thing to give or to receive. And it's a promise. And there's nothing legally binding you to that person … we've discussed [and] don't mind that concept at all. To just promise to be together.”

However, the couple stated that they are "on the fence" about getting married. Holmes said—

"I wanna marry you. I don't need to. I want to be married to you. And that's such a different thing as we sit here and talk about engagement rings and joint accounts."

In January 2023, they made their relationship public. Now the duo hosts the podcast called Amy and T.J.