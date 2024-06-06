Azealia Banks' complicated history with Rihanna explored as she hails Chris Brown as "best artist of this generation" while calling out A$AP Rocky

Renowned rapper Azealia Banks has ignited controversy with her latest remarks, offering a perspective on some of the music industry's most talked-about figures. Banks lauded Chris Brown as the "best artist of this generation" in a candid Instagram story and expressed dreadful opinions about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

In a series of Instagram stories, posted on June 5, 2024, Azealia Banks suggested that people should stop ignoring Chris Brown's contributions and talent. She also revealed that the R&B music artist is set to release new music soon.

"Chris Brown is the best artist of this generation. Okay! Now we have got it out there. We are going to enjoy some f*cking Chris Brown music. And we are gonna stop pretending that we don't see him," Banks said.

Banks also addressed A$AP Rocky for what she perceives as shortcomings in his artistic and personal endeavors, suggesting that he cannot sing. Later, she took a dig at Rihanna, indicating she does not make good choices with her partner.

The feud between Rihanna and Azealia Banks reportedly escalated in 2017 when, United States President Donald Trump allegedly banned seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. During this, Banks took a jab at Rihanna's citizenship status.

The tumultuous relationship between Azealia Banks and Rihanna

Over the years, Azealia Banks has had a stormy relationship with pop icon Rihanna. The two artists have exchanged public admiration and criticism, contributing to a multifaceted and often contentious dynamic.

The feud ignited in 2017 when Rihanna publicly called out the decision of the US President on January 27, 2017, and suggested that America's status is detrimental.

"Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral p*g you have to be to implement such BS!!" she wrote on X.

In response, Banks took to her Instagram in a now-deleted post suggesting that Rihanna is an immigrant and asked her to stop reprimanding the government as the Barbadian singer does not hold the right to vote.

"As far as Rihanna (who isn't a citizen and can't vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really, REALLY need to shut up and sit down. Stop chastising the president. It's stupid and pathetic to watch," Banks wrote.

Quickly after Banks's remarks, Rihanna posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she pouted and wore a sleeve dress. The Fenty businesswoman humorously took a jab at Azealia Banks' comments and also refrained from her sacrificing alleged live chickens using the hashtags #stayawayfromthechickens.

"The face you make when you a immigrant. #stayawayfromthechickens, #iheartnuggets #saveourhens," Rihanna captioned.

An hour later, the Diamonds artist posted a picture of a man who wore a red t-shirt and covered his face with a pillow-case-like cloth of blue color with multiple stars on it. She captioned the post as a direct jab at Banks and suggested that it was her screaming in an empty room.

"The face you make when you screaming in an empty room," read her Instagram caption.

Later, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Banks wrote, "Keep playing with me." Rihanna ended the online exchange of tumultuous digging with a selfie-blowing kiss and captioned "What you came for" on Instagram. Subsequently, the intense relationship between the two parties persisted, albeit with reduced visibility.

Azealia Banks aimed at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky:

In a series of audio Instagram stories posted on June 6, 2024, Banks took a jab at Rihanna and suggested that she is with a guy who allegedly kicks females in their face, referencing the 2023 Met Gala incident when Rocky reportedly knocked a woman's glasses off. Banks commented:

"Look at who she's with now. A n*gga that wears back-out shirts. He's on camera shooting one of his best friends, on camera kicking a female fan in the face. Really?"

She purportedly levied allegations regarding Rocky's orientation and questioned his proficiency as a rapper, characterizing him as a "butch queen."

"Rocky's definitely a butch queen. I don't know how nobody told Rihanna that. Maybe she like it, maybe she's into that stuff. But Rocky's definitely not a straight man," claimed Banks

She further said:

"Are we really responsible for trying to make Chris Brown's life a living hell if sis (Rihanna) is not responsible enough to make good choices of partner? It's kinda weird."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating each other for nearly four years, and have two children together.