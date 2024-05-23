"Just to insert herself into every conversation"— Internet calls out Azealia Banks over Instagram rant against Katy Perry, Victoria Monet, and more

On May 22, rapper, singer, and songwriter Azealia Banks took to her Instagram story and took a dig at Katy Perry, after the latter called Arianna Grande “the best singer of our generation” during a recent interview with EXTRA. Sharing a news grab of Perry’s statement, Azealia Banks wrote:

“Katy is feeling the burn after turning on Dr. Luke. She ain’t had a song worth a d*mn in forever.”

The 212 songstress further continued by saying that although Arianna was well-loved, other singers including Rachelle Ferrell, Jasmine Sullivan, Keke Wyatt, Sasha Keable, Kiesza, Ester Dean, Dawn Richards, Tori Kelly, Stacie Orrico, and Beyonce were also notable names, hinting that Katy Perry overlooked all of them.

In the wake of this, the internet united to call out Azealia Banks for her apparently never-ending rants against fellow musicians in the industry. Here are some of the reactions in this regard from X.

“I’m convinced she was brought to this world just to insert herself into every conversation,” a person wrote.

“Girl beefing with somebody like Katy Perry is really jobless and dreadful for you, cause that lady stays quiet and bothers no one,” another person wrote.

“Arianna is the best singer of our generation and Azealia should worry about her failed music career,” a third person wrote.

“She always has so much to say about people’s careers and talking down on people. Misery really loves company,” one person wrote.

“She always finding a problem in any little thing where a problem is nowhere to be found… It’s Katy’s opinion, stop being miserable Azealia,” an individual wrote.

“I have no idea who she is or what she does besides beefing with EVERYONE,” another individual wrote.

“She is SO irrelevant,” one person wrote.

“Unprovoked and just loud and wrong,” another person wrote.

Apart from Katy Perry, Azealia Banks also took hits at Lil Nas X and Victoria Monet among others on her recent Instagram stories, for which she is also earning online backlash.

Exploring, in brief, Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram rant

On Wednesday, Azealia Banks took digs at several musicians on her Instagram Stories. She began by slamming rapper Busta Rhymes’ new song Gimme Some More for its alleged “gay” undertones.

She followed it up by calling out Lil Nas X who recently wished that the success of Beyonce and Shaboozey in country music “happened for me” during an interview with BBC. Sharing a screengrab of his remarks, she slammed the Old Town Road crooner that he “really need to learn to craft a good non-derivative song in order to stand out.”

Azealia also insinuated that Lil Nas was more an “influencer” and less a musician, and claimed that he tried to “latch on to” other’s aesthetics such as her cosplay attire and “leftover” music of Meek Mills and Travis Scott. She added that he did not have anything “unique.”

The 32-year-old Banks also called the likes of Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, and Caroline Polachek “boring” in comparison to Stacie Orrico, whom she hailed as an ultimate “pop” star.

Responding to a Billboard article that read that Victoria Monet canceled the Governor’s Ball and two other festivals due to “ongoing health issues,” Azealia Banks wrote that the news “made sense” as Monet only had “two-octave ranges” and wrote “flaccid Arianna songs.”

“That On My Mama sh*t was like a rejected Keri Hilson song. This girl should just crump on the next Chris Brown tour,” Azealia wrote about Victoria.

Elsewhere, the Slay-Z singer slammed Apple’s newly ranked The Miseducation by Lauren Hill as “the best album of all time” and claimed Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy as “miles better.”

She also suggested that the best album of all time “in the history of recorded music” is Beyonce’s B’Day and anyone who believed otherwise “was too young for this conversation.”

While she praised Queen Bey recently, earlier this year Azealia Banks criticized the cover and title of Cowboy Carter following its release. Last month, the Fantasea singer also feuded with rapper Doechii, regarding the latter's fan club name.

In early May, she also declared Drake as the winner of the ongoing beef between him and Kendrick Lamar, while also calling the latter's Euphoria beat "dumb trash."