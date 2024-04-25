Purple Kiss 2024 ‘BXX’ tour: Where to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Purple Kiss's 2024 tour, titled 'BXX', is scheduled to be held from June 2, 2024, to July 20, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States, Canada, and Japan, respectively. The tour is in support of the group's latest Korean language EP of the same name.

The 18-city tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Las Vegas, and Osaka, among others. Purple Kiss announced the news via a post on their official Instagram page on April 24, 2024.

Fans can purchase the tickets starting May 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via TicketWeb. Tickets are currently priced at an average of $50 for the general category and $150 for the VIP category. These are subject to change, along with additional processing and service fees.

Purple Kiss 2024 ‘BXX’ tour dates and venues

South Korean girl group Purple Kiss released their latest Korean language, BXX, on March 19, 2024, via the RBW label. The album peaked at number 13 on the Korean album chart and sold more than 20,000 copies upon its release.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with The Korea Times on March 12, 2024, Purple Kiss elaborated on the theme behind the album, stating:

"Our bond as members is incredibly strong. It's like an inseparable sisterly chemistry. That's why the album title was inspired by 'BFF,' which became 'BXX.' It's an album that demonstrates friendship and loyalty, especially between us girls."

The group continued:

"We always want to give our all to each album, but this time around, our agency gave us more freedom to really get involved in the production ... In this album, our ideas really counted when it came to directing the music videos and styling the costumes. That's why we're exceptionally satisfied with the visual aspects of this album."

Now the band is embarking on a North America and Japan tour in support of said album. The tour is set to be their second major tour across the US, with the band's Fiesta tour in 2023 being the first one.

The full list of dates and venues for the Purple Kiss 2024 ‘BXX’ tour is given below:

June 2, 2024 - Oceanside, California at Oceanside Performing Arts Center

June 5, 2024 - Las Vegas, Neveda at Fremont Country Club

June 7, 2024 - Salt Lake City, Utah at Venue 6SIX9

June 10, 2024 - Sacremento, California at The Sofia Theatre

June 11, 2024 - San Jose, California at Montgomery Theater

June 13, 2024 - Portland, Oregon at Star Theater

June 14, 2024 - Seattle, Washington State at Washington Hall

June 16, 2024 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Rio Theater

June 18, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta at Triffo Theater

June 19, 2024 - Calgary, Alberta at Palace Theater

June 22, 2024 - Regina, Saskatchewan at Regina Performing Arts Center

June 24, 2024 - Winnipeg, Manitoba at Park Theater

June 27, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at The Parkdale Hall

June 29, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec at Rialto Theater

June 30, 2024 - Quebec City, Quebec at Salle Jean Paul Tardiff

July 2, 2024 - Halifax, Nova Scotia at Light House Performance Hall

July 17, 2024 - Osaka, Japan at Gorilla House Osaka

July 20, 2024 - Kanagawa, Japan at Supernova Kawasaki

Purple Kiss started their career as a K-pop group in 2021 with the EP, Into Violet, which was released on March 15, 2021, via the RBW label. The EP peaked at number 13 on the Korean album chart.

The group subsequently released their second EP, Hide & Seek, on September 8, 2021. It peaked at number 5 on the Korean album chart and remains the most successful project of the band to date.

Aside from their Korean language projects, Purple Kiss is also known for their Japanese language EP, Dear Violet, which was released on March 22, 2023, via Victor Entertainment. The record peaked at number 12 on the Japanese album chart.