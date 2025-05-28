Rick Derringer health issues explored as legendary rock guitarist dies at 77

Musician Rick Derringer passed away on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 77. Derringer's caretaker and close friend, Tony Wilson, announced the unfortunate news in a Facebook post, adding that he died "surrounded" by his wife, Jenda, and Wilson (a.k.a. Young James Brown) in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Ad

In a statement made to TMZ, Jenda Derringer explained that her husband died because his heart "suddenly gave out." She added that he passed away "peacefully" after being taken off life support following the medical episode.

Ad

Trending

Derringer, born Richard Dean Zehringer, rose to fame in the 1960s with his band the McCoys. The group's debut single, Hang on Sloopy, topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

"Derringer's legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent. His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones," Wilson wrote in his Facebook post.

Ad

According to the Washington Post, citing a February 2025 statement by Jenda, the musician had been in declining health in the months leading to his death. At the time, Derringer had undergone a triple bypass surgery.

In a Facebook post last March, Rick Derringer revealed he had a "huge diabetic ulcer" on his "big toe"

In a statement made to TMZ, Tony Wilson explained that the Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo hitmaker had been doing well since his triple bypass surgery. Notably, Jenda told the outlet that her husband had been upbeat despite his surgery and was "so positive and peaceful."

Ad

Wilson elaborated that he was "fine" over the weekend, but on Monday night, as he was getting ready for bed, the musician went into "some sort of shock." He was rushed to a hospital in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Rick Derringer, an Ohio native, found much fame as a musician through his decades-long career. While he kept "personal issues" away from the public eye, Rick Derringer frequently shared updates about his life on his official Facebook page.

Ad

In March 2025, he shared a post informing them of an "ankle bypass," writing:

"To all beautiful fans Ric (sic) has an ankle bypass ar 2P. Please pray for perfect surgery & a speedy recovery. Much love & peace."

In a subsequent post, shared a day later, he explained that the operation was a success.

Ad

Last March, Rick Derringer informed his followers he had a "huge diabetic ulcer" on his "big toe." The musician explained that he had gotten "off track" from his zero-carb dieting and indulged in a helping of "breads, pancakes, and other unhealthy sugars." At the time, he added:

"Tomorrow, even though it is not an open wound, we see a podiatrist and wound specialist. I'm back on Metformin and insulin as of now, after two years of careful diet control without drugs."

Ad

Rick Derringer was later informed that the wound was only "superficial." Notably, the posts suggested the guitarist had been dealing with diabetes for at least two years.

In addition to the McCoys, the guitarist extensively worked with brothers Edgar and Johnny Winter. He played lead and rhythm guitars for their respective bands and produced gold and platinum records, including Frankenstein and Free Ride.

Rick Derringer played session musician to artists like Steely Dan, Cyndi Lauper, Meat Loaf, Barbra Streisand, and KISS. He also discovered Weird Al Yankovic, helping produce his parody hits, Eat It and Who’s Fat.

Ad

Ad

Rick boasted a solo career, releasing several albums throughout his career, starting with his debut project, All American Boy. He also produced World Wrestling Federation's The Wrestling Album and Piledriver: The Wrestling Album II, even penning a theme song for Hulk Hogan.

Some of Rick Derringer's memorable guitar credits include Show Biz Kids (by Steely Dan), Making Love Out of Nothing at All (by Air Supply), Total Eclipse of the Heart (by Bonnie Tyler), and Calm Inside the Storm (by Cyndi Lauper).

Ad

According to Tony Wilson's Facebook post, dates for Rick Derringer's funeral and memorial service will be announced in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More