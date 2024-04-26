Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's relationship timeline explored as actress gushes—"I understood the essence of him"

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has opened up on the time she spent with him over the years as she appeared for an interview on Loose Women on April 25, 2024. Field even addressed the documentary based on Robbie's life that was released via Netflix on November 8 last year.

While speaking to the panelists, Field recalled her first meeting with Williams and the conversation they had with each other. She stated that the same thing also made her realize that Robbie was perfect for her and added:

"It was like I totally understood who he was. And he totally understood who I was. It was more than just knowing in my whole life. It was like I understood the essence of him and he understood me and it was just a moment."

Notably, the Netflix series also covers more details related to Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's relationship along with the controversies he has been involved in throughout his career.

Despite delivering successful projects that made him a popular face, Williams has even battled with his addiction problems, leading to a brief split from Ayda in 2007. The pair eventually reconciled in 2009.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's romance started around 18 years ago: Relationship, marriage and other details

Also known as Robert Peter Williams, he has a long list of credits that helped him to become a popular face among the public. One of them was a UFO documentary where he worked with Ayda Field, and this reportedly led to the beginning of a romantic link between the duo, as per Cosmopolitan magazine.

While things were going fine in the beginning, Robbie had to enter rehab to get rid of his addiction issues in 2007. In the Netflix documentary, Ayda recalled the time when Robbie Williams called her at midnight and continued:

"And he is like, 'I can't be in a relationship, I have to get better and I can't be with you. I have to break up with you.'"

Ayda decided to let go at the time since she wanted Robbie to recover. The duo later sorted out their problems and got engaged in 2009. They then exchanged vows the following year and became the parents of four children – Theodora, Charlie, Colette, and Beau.

Back in 2019, Field also shared a black-and-white from her wedding through Instagram and wrote:

"@robbiewilliams Happy 9 Year Anniversary…you have, and will always have, all of me. #weddingwednesday #rydaforever AWxx."

Heart Radio states that the pair opted for a James Bond theme for their marriage ceremony. They reportedly invited 60 people to the event and other details related to the wedding remain unknown.

Ayda Field speaks up on the things that happened during her first meeting with Robbie Williams: Loose Women statements explained

During her conversation on Loose Women, Ayda Field said that none of them liked each other when they first met. She elaborated on the arrangements of their first date, saying that they opted to give up and attend a party where Field would be accompanied by her close friends.

The actress said that she was not aware of how Robbie Williams would behave at the place and she just wanted to be with a few people. She added:

"We got back into the car and I think because we had already just assumed we weren't each other's person we chilled out and we just started to talk."

Although Field was feeling better at one point after speaking to Williams, she did not confess her love immediately. She said that she decided to have control over herself for some time since it has helped her throughout her life.

Furthermore, Ayda spoke on her husband's documentary, saying that "it was so upsetting" to watch the ups and downs that he had to go through. She continued:

"Watching it felt like I'd been hit by a bus. I knew the story from the past but I felt like I understood it more. It's so hard for me to watch that when I saw those eyes looking up when everyone is there having a good time."

As mentioned, the documentary titled Robbie Williams premiered on November 8, 2023. Netflix stated in the trailer description of the show that it would display archive footage from the last 30 years featuring the artist. The documentary has been helmed by Joe Pearlman and Ridley Scott Associates serves as the producer.