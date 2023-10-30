Singer and Songwriter Robbie Williams Says Medication Has Helped Him Lose 25 Pounds

Robbie Williams has been a celebrated British singer and songwriter for decades. He is famous for his charismatic stage presence and chart-topping hits.

Robbie Williams was a former member of the pop band ‘Take That’, which he left in July 1995 due to some indifferences with the group members. Along with his legendary musical career, he has been known for his advocacy of mental health issues as well.

Robbie Williams Talks About His Mental Health

Robbie Williams and his mental health struggles have been a popular topic in the past (Image from Instagram)

Robbie Williams has always been very open about his path through mental health struggles. He publicly admitted his use of antidepressants in 2004, which is way before the time when celebrities talking about mental health issues was beginning to be considered as a normal thing.

Talking about the mental health disorders that he has been diagnosed with in the past, Robbie Williams said in his interview:

“Dyspraxia, dyslexia, ADHD, neurodiversity, body dysmorphia, hypervigilance… There’s a new one that I acquired recently: HSP. Highly sensitive person. Post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD]. And, obviously, I have an addictive personality. I am collecting them all, like Scout badges.”

The openness shown by Robbie Williams helps in normalizing the stigma around celebrities talking about mental health issues. His advice and experiences also help other people understand their psychological issues in a better way. He encourages people to seek professional guidance as it can prove to be a crucial part of their journey towards the betterment of their mental health.

Robbie Williams’ Weight Loss Journey

Robbie Williams talked about how his weight affected his mental health (Image by ArthurHidden on Freepik)

In his interview, Robbie reaffirmed his commitment to breaking the stigma around mental health by openly sharing details such as how his weight deeply impacted his self-esteem. He revealed how his addictions caused him to gain weight, which subsequently affected his confidence.

Robbie Williams proudly attributed the credits of his weight loss journey to a medicine that he humorously referred to as a “Christmas Miracle.” While he didn’t exactly mention the medicine’s name, he said that it is something like Ozempic, a popular weight loss drug, which has helped him shed more than 25 pounds.

This revelation by Robbie inspires other people with similar issues to consider the addition of medication to their weight loss regime and opt for medical assistance if they are feeling like it.

Mental Health and Creativity

Relationship between mental health and creativity (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Robbie Williams, currently 49 years old, revealed he has been sober for almost 20 years now. While making his way out of his addictions, Robbie had to go through a lot of mental health disorders, accompanied by physical changes like excessive weight gain.

Talking about his battle with psychological disorders, Robbie Williams also expressed the existence of a relationship between mental health and creativity. He believes that mental health issues are a prerequisite for being a creative person.

He said:

“No one gets a free pass in the extreme fame game. No one comes out the other side well-adjusted and happy and mentally well.”

In conclusion, Robbie Williams, former 'Take That' member and singer-songwriter, has shown a remarkable transformation in recent times, both in terms of his weight as well as his mental health.