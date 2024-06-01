Roddy Ricch and Alexandra Kiser's joint custody agreement explored as rapper sings about child support in his new song Survivor’s Remorse

American rapper Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr, aka Roddy Ricch, recently released his new song, Survivor's Remorse, on May 31, 2024. In the song, he mentions going through child support and being a good father in the first verse.

The lyrics of his song state:

"I been goin' through child support / A good daddy, I vouch for it."

According to Radar Online, the rapper filed for joint custody of his 3-year-old son, Kadence Shyla Moore, with Alexandra Kiser in September 2023. As per TMZ, the couple reached a joint custody agreement on May 17, 2024, wherein Roddy Ricch will have physical custody of his son from Tuesday to Thursday.

As per the custody legal documents obtained by The Blast, the Down Below rapper has a 25% custodial timeshare of his son, and the judgment of the same comprises of restrictions, child support fees, and other monetary particulars.

"Rodrick lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation": Roddy Ricch's ex-girlfriend accuses him of being an absent father

On May 3, 2023, The Blast released an exclusive releasing the details of Roddy's ex-girlfriend Alexandra Kiser filing for sole custody of the couple's son at the Los Angeles County Court. In her filing, Alexandra mentioned that Rodrick Moore is affiliated with a gang and has been arrested on domestic violence and gun charges, in addition to indulging in promethazine use, which she stated were concerns for herself and their son.

In the filing, Alexandra also accused the High Fashion rapper of being an absent father and stated that since their child's birth, she spent 98% of her time with him. She mentioned:

"Rodrick lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time with Kadence."

During the filing, Alexandra also claimed that Roddy financially cut her off and forced her to move out of the home he gave her. She also requested the court to direct the rapper to pay $20,000 a month as child support and establish paternity.

To support her claim for finances, Alexandra mentioned:

"(He) is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch. He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances."

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the rapper was ordered to pay $8000 monthly in child support. The payments toward the child support began on December 1, 2023, ordered to continue until the child turns 18 or until further notice from the Court.

Additionally, Roddy Ricch has undertaken the responsibility of covering the total cost of his son's tuition, medical bills, and other mutually agreed expenses. The rapper is the primary contributor towards his son's monetary requirements, as Alexandra was exempt from the same owing to lack of income.

Fans of the Project Dreams rapper speculate that the custody battle, its outcome, and the child support Roddy Ricch is directed to pay are reflected in one of the verses of his latest single, Survivor's Remorse.

Apart from sharing custody of their 3-year-old son, Roddy Ricch and Alexandra Kiser have been banned from making derogatory remarks about one another within close proximity or presence of their minor son. This restriction extends to social media posts as well.