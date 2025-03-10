Roger Nores had sent Liam Payne's family an email suggesting that the singer go to rehab shortly before his death, his lawyer says

In December 2024, Rogelio "Roger" Nores was charged in the case of his close friend Liam Payne's death along with two workers from the hotel in Buenos Aires where the late singer stayed at the time of his death. However, the negligent homicide charges against Nores and the hotel employees were dropped in February 2025.

Talking to Reuters on March 7, 2025, in the presence of his lawyer Rafael Cuneo Libarona, Payne's close friend Rogelio Nores dubbed the singer's demise "bad luck". Talking about Liam Payne's "drugs problem", Nores said:

"You start seeing a chain of events and it was just bad luck, it happened in a way that ended in tragedy."

Additionally, Nores' attorney Rafael mentioned that his client had sent the late singer's family an email in October 2024, recommending that Payne be sent to a rehabilitation facility. Nores added that one can do what is in their capacity as a friend watching someone have substance issues, however, it is the person's decision in the end.

"They're trying to find an explanation": Rogelio Nores comments on Liam Payne fans being upset with him despite court clearance

After mentioning that his client sent Liam Payne's family a suggestive email concerning the late singer's rehabilitation, Nores' attorney said that it is difficult for someone famous to say no to drugs because of the easy availability. He added that instead of looking for who was guilty for Payne's death, the drugs should be blamed.

Commenting on Payne's fans being upset with him despite being cleared by the court in the former One Direction member's demise, Nores said:

"When someone you grew up with, with their voice, their songs, and all of a sudden they're gone, it's hard to deal with. They're trying to find an explanation."

Rogelio "Roger" Nores is a businessman by profession and he met Payne in 2020. During his interview with Reuters, Nores mentioned that he and the late singer were together every day for the last six months of his life along with their girlfriends. The businessman's lawyer added that Nores had last seen Liam Payne in the Buenos Aires hotel on the afternoon of his death.

It was Nores' alleged role as Liam Payne's representative and manager that played a key role in the businessman's prosecution. Moreover, during a ruling in December 2024, Judge Laura Bruniard, accused Rogelio Nores of failing in the "duty of care, assistance, and help" to Payne.

As per Page Six's report dated February 2025, Nores mentioned in a previous statement that he never abandoned Liam Payne and that he went to the singer's hotel 3 times on the day of his demise. Recalling that unfateful day, Rogelio Nores said:

"There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen. I wasn't Liam's manager. He was just my very dear friend."

Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 in October 2024 after falling from the balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A preliminary autopsy revealed that the singer died due to internal and external haemorrhages and injuries.

Additionally, a toxicology report from November 2024, mentioned that the late singer had cocaine, prescription antidepressants, and alcohol in his body.

