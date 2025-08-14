Russell Simmons says he bought “Yeezys” in Bali for $12, which are the same ones Kanye West gifted him years ago but cost much more 

Popular record label Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons recently appeared in a fashion interview, the clip of which was posted by X page @ArtOfDialogue_ on August 13, 2025. In the interview, the music executive was asked about the outfit he was wearing, which led him to share that his footwear was from &quot;Yeezys&quot; and that he had bought the pair in Bali. For the unversed, Yeezy is a fashion brand founded by Kanye West, popular for its sneakers. The brand collaborated with Nike in 2009 and with Adidas in 2015 to release its Yeezy sneakers. In the clip, Simmons mentioned that he had Kanye send him the pair of the iconic sneakers and that he later happened to spot Yeezys while walking around in Bali.&quot;I bought them for like $12, and the Kanye ones, at the time he sent me probably, I still have 'em, the box the same, the hand tag the same, the bottom the same, the inside is the same, and they feel the same, are they different?&quot; he said.The Def Jam co-founder questioned whether a box had fallen off the boat, emphasizing that the sneakers were expensive when Kanye West sent them to him. After this, he proceeded to break down his fit. Russell and Kanye's relationship dates back to 2002 when the rapper signed to Def Jam. Moreover, in an opinion piece for Global Grind dated November 2013, Russell Simmons defended the perspective of Ye's &quot;frustrations&quot; and 'contradictions&quot;. He said that the rapper's heart possessed an inner truth that led to his external battle to make the world easier for those struggling through his art.&quot;It is his generation that has this power. He knows it. He feels it. He tastes it. And he so badly wants it like mad. So, you may think he’s mad when he goes on his 'Yeezy rants,' but it is a different kind of mad.&quot; Russell said of Kanye.Russell Simmons' career, $20 million lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery, and more details exploredRussell Simmons was born in Jamaica in 1957 and was a member of a street gang called the Seven Immortals during his time in the Hollis neighborhood of Queens. He was introduced to the music promotion arena by Rudy Toppin in Harlem, after which he left college during his senior year to pursue music promotion, resulting in a series of failed attempts.Taking a $2000 loan from his mother, Russell kept his company, Rush Productions, afloat. Eventually, success knocked at his doorstep when Kurtis Blow became the first rap artist to get signed to a record label.Then, Russell, his brother Joey, and their friends Darryl McDaniel and Jason Mizell formed Run-D.M.C., which became one of the most popular rap groups. This followed Russell's encounter with Rick Rubin, a student at New York University, in 1984, and the two formed Def Jam Productions that year. At the time, Russell and Rick got rock band Aerosmith into the studio with Run-D.M.C. to record a remix of the band's track Walk This Way. Russell's IG post (Image via Instagram/ @unclerush)According to The Hollywood Reporter's report dated June 4, 2025, Russell Simmons sued Warner Bros. Discovery, claiming that the makers of On the Record, a 2020 documentary concerning s*xual assault allegations against the Def Jam co-founder.The documentary features stories of domestic violence awareness activist Sil Lai Abrams, former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon, and screenwriter Jenny Lumet, all of whom went public with allegations against Russell.Russell alleged that the filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering defamed him by not considering evidence refuting the s*xual assault accusations against the music executive. The Def Jam co-founder also levied allegations of false advertising, invasion of privacy, and other charges against WBD.Russell Simmons' Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @unclerush)Additionally, Russell Simmons sought $20 million and a court order forcing the entertainment company to remove the title from all of its platforms. According to the music executive's lawsuit, the documentary's makers ignored information, including interviews from more than 20 witnesses from politics and media, which challenged the accusations made by the women in question.The Def Jam co-founder's lawsuit stated that the evidence was presented to Case Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, and John Stankey, the former CEO of Warner Media, who allegedly ignored the materials before proceeding with the documentary.Over the years, multiple women have come forward with s*xual assault allegations against Russell Simmons. However, in December 2023, he denied the accusations against him and claimed to have passed nine lie detector tests.