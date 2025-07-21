  • home icon
  "She definitely saw those rebrand comments" — Internet reacts to Madison Beer deactivating her X account 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 21, 2025 12:22 GMT
Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival At WeHo Pride - Source: Getty
Madison Beer deactivates her X account (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

On July 21, 2025, X page @PopBase posted a screenshot showing that American singer and songwriter Madison Beer had deactivated her X account. While her Instagram account, which boasts over 40 million followers, is active, the singer hasn't yet mentioned a specific reason for deleting her X account.

However, news of Madison deactivating her X account led netizens to express their opinions on the same via the social media platform, wherein an X user suggested:

"she definitely saw those rebrand comments"
"she wants us to care about her new era so bad… 😭 just become a model atp" an X user commented.
"Name 2 ppl who cares 😭 she’s irrelevant without that pool video" another X user mentioned.
"The ponytail might be high, but the vocals are not." an internet user stated seemingly comparing Madison to Ariana Grande.
"why is she so dramatic" another internet user said.

On the other hand, fans of the Make You Mine singer defended her move, stating that she needed to move away from the toxicity of the platform:

"Interesting move—stepping away can be powerful. Hope she’s finding peace and clarity off-platform. 💫" an X user tweeted.
"she gets so much unnecessary hate it’s sad to see" a netizen remarked.
"Can't blame her tbh. Social media can be so toxic, especially for artists who are constantly under scrutiny. Hope she takes care of her mental health first." another netizen expressed.

Why did Madison Beer walk out of the Grammys after the red carpet? Singer addresses social anxiety in latest interview

Madison Beer was nominated in the 'Best Dance Pop Recording' category for her song Make You Mine at the 2025 Grammys. She was previously nominated for her album Silence Between Songs in 2024 in the 'Best Immersive Audio Album' category.

While Madison did attend the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys, she left the event early and addressed the same during her April 2025 interview with ELLE. She said:

"I don’t want to come across as disrespectful to the Grammys, but I did leave after I walked the red carpet. I have really bad social anxiety, and I honestly was wearing a really uncomfortable dress. My fans were not happy with me, because I finally got a seat on the floor with the other celebrities, [and I left]. It’s unfortunately just who I am."
However, Madison Beer mentioned that it was incredible to be walking the red carpet as a nominee and that "it’s crazy to be a part of it in any way." Reflecting on the anxiety that follows red carpet and other public events, the singer said that her goal is to one day be on the Grammy stage, perform, accept an award, and give a speech.

"But I’m like, “I will not be able to do that. There’s no way.” When push comes to shove, I know I can muster up the courage, but it all definitely feels weird to me. Always has," Madison Beer dadded.
Madison Beer's career took off in 2012 when she started posting song covers on her YouTube channel. However, Justin Bieber tweeting a link to her cover of At Last led the singer to sign with Island Records, followed by the release of her debut song, Melodies, in 2013.

