"HER GRAMMYS R COMINGGGG" — Internet reacts to Addison Rae being invited to join the Recording Academy

Addison Rae was one of the 3,600 new members invited to the Recording Academy class of 2025 on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Other artists on the list included names like Nikki Glaser, K-pop group KATSEYE, rapper Joey Bada$$, and the Mexican outfit Grupo Firme.

The news of Addison Rae being an invitee to the Recording Academy was shared by @PopBase on X, and it has since gone viral, amassing over 1.9 million views and 36K likes. The tweet also caught netizens' attention, with many seeming excited about the social media personality being invited to the Recording Academy. One person replied to PopBase's tweet, claiming that Rae's Grammys were coming.

edu @_tsreputation13 LINK HER GRAMMYS R COMINGGGG OMG

Some netizens wondered if the invite made Rae eligible for a Grammy.

"wait, i mean this very respectfully but for what and why?" a user said.

"does that mean she’s eligible for a Grammy now," another person wrote.

"but i heard she isn't an industry plant," one person said.

Meanwhile, others speculated that her latest, self-titled debut album was the reason behind the invite.

"This is the proof that the music industry is in the trenches," an X user wrote.

"This is what happens when u drop album of the year!" one person said.

"charli xcx about to win grammys for the next 10 years straight," another person said.

"Oh that best new artist Grammy is HERS," an X user noted.

In the Class of 2025 invite, Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, discussed the new opportunities this year's invitees would be offered.

"Not only do voting members get the chance to honor their peers with GRAMMY nominations and awards, Academy members get access to hands-on experience, skill development to advance their careers, exposure to peers and mentors in the music industry and be part of an organization shaping the future of music," he said.

According to the Recording Academy, the new member class of 2025 is a reflection of improved gender inclusivity. While 60% of the new invitees are aged under 40, 56% are people of color, and 49% identify as women.

Addison Rae joined Lana Del Rey in her London show at the Wembley Stadium

Addison Rae reacted the the Recording Academy invite, stating that she felt "lucky to be surrounded by talent and poise that inspires" her to create "fearlessly."

"I am so lucky to be surrounded by talent and poise that inspires me to create fearlessly and help encourage others to do so as well," Rae added.

The news of the Recording Academy comes days after Rae joined Lana Del Rey in London, where the latter was performing at Wembley Stadium on July 3 and 4.

Addison Rae opened for Del Rey on both nights and was also invited by the singer to join her for a performance of Diet Pepsi. The pair also sang Lana's new hit, 57.5, together.

Following the shows, the Nothing On singer shared a picture of the duo performing together in an Instagram post, tagging Del Rey.

"I will never forget this ❤️ Thank you so much to the most beautiful divine woman, heart, soul, mind…, Lana. I am the happiest and luckiest girl on earth. 🐞♾️💐💐 Being next to you is spiritual 🌅 " she wrote in the caption.

Addison Rae's debut album dropped on June 6, 2025, peaking at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

