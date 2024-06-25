"She’s a disgrace as a Black mother" — Charleston White calls out Tia Kemp for publicly dissing Rick Ross over child support payments

Shortly after Rick Ross expressed his happiness for not having to pay child support anymore on June 16, 2024, his ex-girlfriend Tia Kemp publicly lashed out at him. Rick and Tia share a son, William Roberts III. Kemp sued the rapper for paternity in 2007.

On June 23, 2024, YouTuber and comedian Charleston White took to Instagram to give his two cents on Tia publicly shaming the father of her child. White labeled Tia as a "horrible Black mother" and mentioned that she picked the father of her child. Additionally, White continued his rant in the caption, wherein he mentioned:

"She’s emasculating her male son by publicly shaming the father of her son! She’s a disgrace as a Black mother."

Trending

Additionally, Charleston White also mentioned that Tia's public words toward the father of her son affect her child as well. He also quoted this as one of the primary reasons that he didn't choose to have a child with a black woman.

"You’re actually talking about your children": Charleston White lashes out at Tia Kemp for publicly shaming Rick Ross

In his Instagram story on Father's Day, Rick Ross celebrated the date of his last child support payment, calling the occasion of the last payment and Father's Day weekend coming together a "divine divinity."

However, his celebration was met by Tia Kemp publicly blasting him. According to the details of her video mentioned on Complex, Tia stated that she heard about Rick celebrating the last child support payment as the best Father's Day gift.

Next, she proceeded to use harsh language on Rick Ross and mentioned:

"You stupid, silly m*therf**ker. Who the f*ck give a f*ck about your child support payments, b**ch? And if I want some more, I’ll take my a** over to family court and get some while he going to college."

Moreover, Tia Kemp mentioned that Rick wasn't worthy of her sitting in the system and going back and forth to court and simultaneously alleging Rick of taking Ozempic. In her Instagram video, Rick's ex-girlfriend was seen burning the rapper's photo in a metal container in her living room.

Responding to Tia video, Charleston White added:

"So as you talk about your children’s mother or father, you’re actually talking about your children because you have the same chromosomes.”

This is not the first time Tia Kemp has publicly spoken out about Rick Ross and had a consequence for it. In January 2024, Ross filed a cease-and-desist notice against her, claiming that she made defamatory and "distrubingly false" statements about him and his family. The notice also mentioned that Tia is obsessed with the rapper and has engaged in harassing him, given her claims of the rapper having a s*xually transmitted disease.

At the time, Tia showcased her frustration over the cease-and-desist notice in an Instagram Live and stated:

“Sent me a cease and desist. I ain’t lying. It’s the truth. How you gonna sue me for defamation? Sue 50 Cent then. Don’t beef with me."

In her statement, Tia Kemp referred to Rick Ross' beef with 50 Cent, which began in 2008.

Tia Kemp also wrote a book called Tia's Diary Deeper Than Rap: Clarity, Truth, And Exposure, which was an account of her life, including her relationship with Rick Ross.