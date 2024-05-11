"Rick Ross already won" — Netizens react to Rozay trolling The Game in response to Freeway’s Revenge diss track

Rapper Rick Ross took an alleged dig at The Game's Freeway's Revenge diss track directed towards him. The Game took multiple alleged digs at Ross in the diss track, including references to his alleged s*xual preferences, his past as a correctional officer, and his weight issues.

In an Instagram post dated May 10, Ross used lyrics from Hate it or Love it, a track by The Game and 50 Cent to supposedly troll the rapper's latest diss track. In his post's caption, Ross wrote "“Hate It or Love It The underdog on top", and tagged the Rick Ross car show account.

Fans have shared their mixed opinions on X about Rick Ross's response to The Game's diss track. While some of them enjoyed Ross's "jokes and laughs", many called his response "lame."

"Rick Ross already won," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Hands down the funniest mf lol starviiing" another fan posted.

"ngl Rick Ross' jokes & laugh are entertaining if you're not on the receiving end." X user @HezekiahTVT wrote.

However, some fans were unimpressed by Ross's comeback:

"Lame … this is exactly how game said he’d act too." one user wrote.

"I love Rick Ross energy through this whole beef. Ni**a just eating cereal, performing at high schools, and trolling on the internet. A+ stuff." another user commented.

"This might not be the time to joke Ross. The Game said you be havin sh*t stains in your Balenci shorts." a third one wrote.

The Game took alleged digs at Rick Ross in his latest diss track Freeway's Revenge

On Friday, May 10, The Game aka Jayceon released his diss track, Freeway's Revenge, in which he took multiple supposed digs at rapper Rick Ross. He mentioned Rozay by name once in the track. He rapped:

“The real Rick Ross know every bird gotta leave the nest. You stole your name, I pulled your file. You looked at B.I.G and stole his style.”

The Game also took a dig at Ross's health problems in the track. He also alluded to the ongoing rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, suggesting his beef with Ross is different. He rapped:

“You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/ Akademiks, give this n-gga an Ozempic starter pack. This ain’t the Kendrick beef, my Drac’ [Drake] sings songs/ Shots rings out, the neighbor better have his Ring on.”

The rapper also allegedly referred to Ross's past as a correctional officer and his supposed s*xual preferences in the diss track. The lyrics said:

“Your baby mama told me that you like to get p*ed on. You a CO, that’s the last time you had keys on. And we know you treat Gunplay like he a peon. And he knows some sh*t that ain’t cool for him to speak on.”

Shortly after The Game dropped his diss track, Rozay appeared on his Instagram story with a Louis Vuitton cup. The rapper did not explicitly mention The Game by name, but supposedly took a dig at him as he spoke about men "starving".

Expand Tweet

After Ross posted the above story, The Game quickly came back with a response. The rapper claimed that Rozay flexed with his Louis Vuitton because he can't go "bar for bar." He wrote on his story alongside the photo of a Louis Vuitton bag:

“He wanted all smoke a week ago. Chicken legs can’t go bar for bar so we going LV for LV now I guess. I hate these rap n****s.”

Apart from The Game, Rozay has also been involved in an ongoing beef with Drake. On April 17, he had dropped a diss track targetting Drake, titled Champagne Moments. Drizzy also took digs at Rozay in one of his Kendrick Lamar diss tracks, Family Matters. However, he hasn't released any new diss tracks following Lamar's Not Like Us (May 4).