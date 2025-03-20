 "She with somebody else RIGHT NOW" — Internet reacts as woman recording Luce Cannon getting arrested by the FBI yells "I love you baby"

On March 19, 2025, X page @nojumper shared a video footage of the FBI's recent arrest of Luce Cannon and Bricc Baby in what the authorities have been calling 'Operation Draw Down' of the Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips gang. The FBI has also arrested Big U, charging him with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Additionally, a press release from the United States Attorney's Office mentioned that 18 other members and associates of the Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips gang have been charged federally. The viral video posted by No Jumper showcasing Luce Cannon's arrest was recorded by a woman, who can be heard saying:

"They just got my husband you guys... I love you baby."

Netizens commented on the video of Cannon's arrest through X, wherein a user poked fun at the woman who recorded the snippet.

"'I love you baby' she with somebody else RIGHT NOW 😭😩," one user said.

"B*tch he ain’t your husband 🤡," an X user commented.

"Shawty must not know his life over," another X user mentioned.

Moreover, some internet users put forth their speculations concerning Luce Cannon's arrest.

"I believe they bugged his Luce Cannon house when they did that fake swatting call on him a few days ago," an internet user stated.

"Beat up yesterday and arrested today that is a tough week," another internet user said.

"The hood is silently cheering," a netizen tweeted.

"Allegations in the complaint unsealed today reveal a criminal enterprise": Acting United States Attorney comments on Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips gang, including Luce Cannon

Joseph McNally, the Acting United States Attorney, commented on the charges levied against rapper Big U and the Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips, stating:

“The allegations in the complaint unsealed today reveal a criminal enterprise that engaged in murder, extortion, human trafficking, and fraud – all led by a supposed anti-gang activist and purported music entrepreneur who was nothing more than a violent street criminal."

McNally said that the Department of Justice aimed to eliminate organized crime and gangs, adding that the recent developments in 'Operation Draw Down' would make Los Angeles neighborhoods safer.

Additionally, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, Akil Davis mentioned that the lead defendant and other accused in the case have gotten away with violent acts and stealing money from taxpayers for too long.

Davis stated that the gang in question used their influence as gangsters or intimidation tactics. Akil Davis added that the FBI aimed to bring justice to the case in his statement concerning Luce Cannon and other accused.

Luce Cannon's arrest comes a day after he talked about previous federal arrests on The No Jumper Show on March 19, 2025.

Cannon has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram and is known for tracks like Ball Out, Rich Slide, Watch Me and more. Following his arrest, Adam 22, the creator of No Jumper received a lot of backlash. However, he responded to the same stating that all he did was put people on the podcast and helped them make legal money.

