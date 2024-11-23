 "Sorry that even happened to you" — Internet reacts as Khalid reflects on being outed as gay, says he is not "ashamed" of his sexuality

On November 23, 2024, Young Dumb & Broke singer Khalid took to X to respond to being outed as gay wherein his first tweet was that of a pride flag emoji confirming his sexuality. In the tweet, the singer asked people to move on to the next topic.

Additionally, the singer posted another tweet on the same day stating:

"I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall"

While there is no confirmation on who outed Khalid, netizens were quick to support the singer via X. Commenting on the singer being outed, an X user tweeted:

"Sorry that even happened to you. It isn’t anyone’s business to tell. We still f*ck with you and love your music bro 🤞🏾"

"but you should’ve been able to tell the world on your own time. i’m sorry people are clout chasers" an X user commented.

"don’t feel any pressure to speak about it any more, you don’t owe anyone any type of explanation, im so incredibly sorry that this wasn’t able to be on your own terms. but if you do ever wanna tell it your own way in the future, we’re ALL here to listen and support with open arms" another X user mentioned .

"Your amazing ! To the person who outted you they are miserable with themselves, you keep doing you !! 🌈♥️" an internet user said.

Additionally, internet users supported the Location singer and commented on his talent:

"music still gonna hit so we move" a netizen commented .

"And you still have a talent that he doesn’t 🤭" another netizen stated .

"💚 LOVE YOU KHALID we will stand with and support you and your work 🫶🏻" an X user tweeted.

"I was never hiding"- Khalid comments on fan's tweet after being outed as gay

After his tweet addressing his sexuality and stating he is not ashamed of it, Khalid responded to multiple tweets about the same. An X account @ThereGoTerry, tweeted mentioning the singer's 2022 track Satellite and dubbed it an "LGBTQ anthem".

The X user said they hated that the singer was forced out and since he wasn't hiding it, he didn't need to tell anyone. Responding to the X user's tweet, Khalid said:

"thank you!!!! I was never hiding"

Additionally, another X user @TheMermaidTM, commented on the Eastside singer's sexuality stating that "the closet was glass" and that everyone accepts the singer. The X user added that it's not about who the singer loves but rather about his artistry. The Better singer replied to the X user's tweet and mentioned that he wasn't hiding anything, it just isn't anybody's business.

The singer also responded to a tweet by an X user @Heischila stating that they hope the singer isn't gay. Declaring his sexuality again, the singer stated:

"I am! And that’s okay"

According to a report by Page Six dated November 22, 2024, Khalid's announcement about his sexuality came after an artist named Hugo D Almonte reportedly mentioned in a now-deleted tweet that one of everyone's favourite gay R&B artists engaged in intimate relations with him and that "it was really bad".

Almonte did not name the OTW singer but alleged that he was dating a "dumb a** singer" who tried to set him up and lied by saying that Almonte broke into his house because he broke up with the singer.

Netizens speculated about who the singer could be, but there is yet to be any confirmation regarding the same.

