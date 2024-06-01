Soulfly announce Fall 2024 US tour featuring Eyehategod: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Soulfly Fall 2024 US tour featuring Eyehategod is scheduled to be held from October 19, 2024, to November 9, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. Titled 'Superstition,' the tour will be organized after the group's Europe tour of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities including Dallas, Jacksonville, El Paso, and more. Soulfly announced the news via a post on their official Instagram page on May 29, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale via Bandsintown and are priced at an average of $65.88. Tickets can be purchased via the link provided on Soulfly's official pages as well. To get tickets, patrons will need to select the show they wish to attend from the tour date page, follow the link, select the phase/seat of their choice, and then proceed to enter details to make the payment.

Once the payment is complete, the tickets will be sent to the email address provided by the patron.

Soulfly Fall 2024 US tour featuring Eyehategod dates and venues

The dates and venues for Soulfly Fall 2024 US tour featuring Eyehategod are given below:

October 19, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Sunshine Theater

October 21, 2024 – Wichita, Kansas at Wave

October 22, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Trees

October 23, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Come And Take It Live

October 24, 2024 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Chelsea’s Live

October 25, 2024 – Ft. Walton Beach, Florida at Dwntn Music Hall

October 26, 2024 – Ft. Myers, Florida at The Ranch

October 28, 2024 - November 1, 2024 – Headbangers Boat Cruise

November 2, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Culture Room

November 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at Jack Rabbits

November 4, 2024 – Mobile, Alabama at Soul Kitchen

November 5, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live Midtown

November 6, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Rock Box

November 7, 2024 – Lubbock. Texas at Jakes Sports Café

November 8, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at Lowbrow Palace

November 9, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theater

Apart from Eyehategod, the tour will also feature Mutilation Barbecue and Skinflint. As mentioned earlier, Soulfly will also embark on a Europe tour of the same name ahead of the US tour. The dates and venues for the same are given below:

July 27, 2024 – Vitry Sur Seine, France at Le Kilowatt

July 28, 2024 – Bergen, Netherlands at Gebouw T

July 29, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Knust

July 30, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Pumpehuset

July 31, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbia Theatre

August 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Progresja

August 2, 2024 – Ostrava, Czech Republic at Club Garage

August 3, 2024 – Jena, Germany at F-Haus

August 5, 2024 – Aschaffenburg, Germany at Colos-Saal

August 6, 2024 – Oss, Netherlands at Groene Engel

August 7, 2024 – Sittard, Netherlands at Volt

August 8, 2024 – Liege, Belgium at Reflektor

August 11, 2024 – Zvolen, Slovakia at Culture House

August 12, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Backstage

August 13, 2024 – Aarau, Switzerland at Kiff

August 14, 2024 – Pinarella di Cervia, Italy at Rock Planet

August 15, 2024 – Martigny, Switzerland at Sunset Bar

August 21, 2024 – Bilbao, Spain at Santana 27

August 22, 2024 – Caminha, Portugal at Vilar de Mouros Festival

August 24, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Mon

August 25, 2024 – Granada, Spain at El Tren

August 27, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Salamandra

August 28, 2024 – Bordeaux, France at Iboat Open Air

August 31, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute 2

September 1, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Marble Factory

September 2, 2024 – Southampton, UK at 1865

September 3, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Islington Academy

September 5, 2024 – Wrexham, UK at Rockin’ Chair

Aside from their 2024 tour across the US, Europe, and the UK, Soulfly is also currently working on an unnamed project, which will be released sometime in 2025, as per Ghost Cult.