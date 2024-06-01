Soulfly announce Fall 2024 US tour featuring Eyehategod: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Soulfly Fall 2024 US tour featuring Eyehategod is scheduled to be held from October 19, 2024, to November 9, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. Titled 'Superstition,' the tour will be organized after the group's Europe tour of the same name.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities including Dallas, Jacksonville, El Paso, and more. Soulfly announced the news via a post on their official Instagram page on May 29, 2024.
Tickets for the tour are currently on sale via Bandsintown and are priced at an average of $65.88. Tickets can be purchased via the link provided on Soulfly's official pages as well. To get tickets, patrons will need to select the show they wish to attend from the tour date page, follow the link, select the phase/seat of their choice, and then proceed to enter details to make the payment.
Once the payment is complete, the tickets will be sent to the email address provided by the patron.
Soulfly Fall 2024 US tour featuring Eyehategod dates and venues
The dates and venues for Soulfly Fall 2024 US tour featuring Eyehategod are given below:
- October 19, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Sunshine Theater
- October 21, 2024 – Wichita, Kansas at Wave
- October 22, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Trees
- October 23, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Come And Take It Live
- October 24, 2024 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Chelsea’s Live
- October 25, 2024 – Ft. Walton Beach, Florida at Dwntn Music Hall
- October 26, 2024 – Ft. Myers, Florida at The Ranch
- October 28, 2024 - November 1, 2024 – Headbangers Boat Cruise
- November 2, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Culture Room
- November 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at Jack Rabbits
- November 4, 2024 – Mobile, Alabama at Soul Kitchen
- November 5, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live Midtown
- November 6, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Rock Box
- November 7, 2024 – Lubbock. Texas at Jakes Sports Café
- November 8, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at Lowbrow Palace
- November 9, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theater
Apart from Eyehategod, the tour will also feature Mutilation Barbecue and Skinflint. As mentioned earlier, Soulfly will also embark on a Europe tour of the same name ahead of the US tour. The dates and venues for the same are given below:
- July 27, 2024 – Vitry Sur Seine, France at Le Kilowatt
- July 28, 2024 – Bergen, Netherlands at Gebouw T
- July 29, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Knust
- July 30, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Pumpehuset
- July 31, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbia Theatre
- August 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Progresja
- August 2, 2024 – Ostrava, Czech Republic at Club Garage
- August 3, 2024 – Jena, Germany at F-Haus
- August 5, 2024 – Aschaffenburg, Germany at Colos-Saal
- August 6, 2024 – Oss, Netherlands at Groene Engel
- August 7, 2024 – Sittard, Netherlands at Volt
- August 8, 2024 – Liege, Belgium at Reflektor
- August 11, 2024 – Zvolen, Slovakia at Culture House
- August 12, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Backstage
- August 13, 2024 – Aarau, Switzerland at Kiff
- August 14, 2024 – Pinarella di Cervia, Italy at Rock Planet
- August 15, 2024 – Martigny, Switzerland at Sunset Bar
- August 21, 2024 – Bilbao, Spain at Santana 27
- August 22, 2024 – Caminha, Portugal at Vilar de Mouros Festival
- August 24, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Mon
- August 25, 2024 – Granada, Spain at El Tren
- August 27, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Salamandra
- August 28, 2024 – Bordeaux, France at Iboat Open Air
- August 31, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute 2
- September 1, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Marble Factory
- September 2, 2024 – Southampton, UK at 1865
- September 3, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Islington Academy
- September 5, 2024 – Wrexham, UK at Rockin’ Chair
Aside from their 2024 tour across the US, Europe, and the UK, Soulfly is also currently working on an unnamed project, which will be released sometime in 2025, as per Ghost Cult.