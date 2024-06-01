Duff McKagan's tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Duff McKagan tour is scheduled to be held from November 4, 2024, to November 20, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The US tour was announced in conjunction with the release of the singer's new live concert film, Tenderness: Live From Los Angeles.

The upcoming tour will feature concerts in cities such as Boston, New York City, and Seattle, among others. The singer and bassist announced his new tour via a post on his official Instagram account on May 31, 2024.

Trending

The artist presale for the tour will start on June 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Simultaneously, there will also be a VIP package presale. On the same date at 2:00 pm, there will be a Live Nation presale, which can be accessed with the code CHORD. At the same time, there will be several other presales available, including Ticketmaster and Revolver presales.

General tickets for the tour will be available on June 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. All presales and tickets can be accessed via Ticketmaster or Live Nation, as well as the official website of the bassist.

Duff McKagan's tour dates and venues

Duff McKagan's tour dates and venues in the US are given below:

November 4, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at The Paradise Rock Club

November 6, 2024 – New York, New York at Le Poisson Rouge

November 8, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Outset

November 10, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at The Bluebird

November 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at El Rey Theatre

November 18, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Aladdin Theater

November 20, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox

Ahead of his US tour, Duff McKagan will embark on a Europe tour in support of his new album Lighthouse, which was released on October 20, 2023. The dates and venues for said tour are also given below:

September 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Dublin Academy

October 2, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Oran Mor

October 3, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester Academy 2

October 5, 2024 – London, UK at Islington Assembly Hall

October 7, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands at TivoliVredenburg

October 8, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Kantine

October 9, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Freiheitshalle

October 11, 2024 – Brno, Czech Republic at Sono Centrum

October 13, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Stodola

October 14, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Heimathafen

October 16, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Magazzini Generali

October 17, 2024 – Solothurn, Switzerland at Kofmeh

October 19, 2024 – Liege, Belgium at OM

October 20, 2024 – Paris, France at Trianon

October 22, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Nalen

As mentioned earlier, Duff McKagan announced the US tour in conjunction with the release of his concert film Tenderness: Live From Los Angeles. The live concert film is available to watch on YouTube at his official channel as of the writing of this article and has over 8k views on the platform.

The concert film captures Duff McKagan's performance at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles in 2019. The concert was in support of his second studio album, Tenderness, which was released on May 31, 2019. The album peaked at number 42 on the Swiss album chart. The new concert film was released on the fifth anniversary of the album.