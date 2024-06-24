Steven Wilson’s ‘The Overview’ tour 2025: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Steven Wilson’s ‘The Overview’ tour 2025 is scheduled to be held from May 1, 2025, to June 13, 2025, in venues across continental Europe and UK. It will be the singer's first new tour in seven years and will be in support of an upcoming record of the same name.

Presale for the tour starts on June 25, 2024, at 9 am BST. Said presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the upcoming album from the singer's official store website. Public tickets will be released on June 28, 2024, at 10 am BST, and ticket prices are yet to be announced.

Steven Wilson announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on June 24, 2024, stating in his announcement:

"I’m thrilled to be able to announce a Steven Wilson tour for 2025, my first for 7 years. The Overview Tour will be an audio-visual experience based around a forthcoming new release of the same name: a space themed album that features just two long pieces."

The singer continued:

"I’ll also be playing music from The Harmony Codex for the first time as well as songs from all of my previous records. I’m incredibly happy to be performing again with my inspirational solo band, and we have a lot of lost time to make up. I look forward to seeing you at what will be an epic evening!"

Steven Wilson’s ‘The Overview’ tour 2025 dates and venues

Steven Wilson’s ‘The Overview’ tour 2025 dates and venues are given below:

May 1, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden at Cirkus

May 2, 2025 – Olso, Norway at Konserthaus

May 4, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark at KB-Hallen

May 6, 2025 – Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Hall

May 7, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium at Cirque Royal

May 9, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall

May 10, 2025 – Bristol, UK at Beacon

May 12, 2025 – London, UK at Palladium

May 13, 2025 – London, UK at Palladium

May 15, 2025 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall

May 16, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland (UK) at Royal Concert Hall

May 18, 2025 – Manchester, UK at The Lowry

May 22, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

May 24, 2025 – Paris, France at Salle Pleyel

May 25, 2025 – Paris, France at Salle Pleyel

May 28, 2025 – Lyon, France at Bourse Du Travail

May 30, 2025 – Stuttgart, Germany at Porshe Arena

May 31, 2025 – Munich, Germany at Zenith

June 2, 2025 – Berlin, Germany at Friedrichspalast

June 3, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany at Sporthalle

June 4, 2025 – Warsaw, Poland at Warsaw Torwar

June 5, 2025 – Gliwice, Poland Gliwice Prezero

June 7, 2025 – Milan, Italy at Teatro Degli Archimboldi

June 8, 2025 – Rome, Italy at Auditorium Parco Della Musica

June 10, 2025 – Zurich, Switzerland at The Hall

June 11, 2025 – Marseille, France at Cepax Silo

June 12, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain at Barcelona Para-Lel 62

June 13, 2025 – Madrid, Spain at Madrid Riviera

Steven Wilson's upcoming album of the same name as the tour will be his first new album since 2023's The Harmony Codex and the eighth solo album of his career. Aside from his solo work, Wilson is also known as a member of the band Porcupine Tree, which reformed in 2021 after a 12-year hiatus.