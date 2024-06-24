Steven Wilson’s ‘The Overview’ tour 2025: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Steven Wilson’s ‘The Overview’ tour 2025 is scheduled to be held from May 1, 2025, to June 13, 2025, in venues across continental Europe and UK. It will be the singer's first new tour in seven years and will be in support of an upcoming record of the same name.
Presale for the tour starts on June 25, 2024, at 9 am BST. Said presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the upcoming album from the singer's official store website. Public tickets will be released on June 28, 2024, at 10 am BST, and ticket prices are yet to be announced.
Steven Wilson announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on June 24, 2024, stating in his announcement:
"I’m thrilled to be able to announce a Steven Wilson tour for 2025, my first for 7 years. The Overview Tour will be an audio-visual experience based around a forthcoming new release of the same name: a space themed album that features just two long pieces."
The singer continued:
"I’ll also be playing music from The Harmony Codex for the first time as well as songs from all of my previous records. I’m incredibly happy to be performing again with my inspirational solo band, and we have a lot of lost time to make up. I look forward to seeing you at what will be an epic evening!"
Steven Wilson’s ‘The Overview’ tour 2025 dates and venues
Steven Wilson’s ‘The Overview’ tour 2025 dates and venues are given below:
- May 1, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden at Cirkus
- May 2, 2025 – Olso, Norway at Konserthaus
- May 4, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark at KB-Hallen
- May 6, 2025 – Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Hall
- May 7, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium at Cirque Royal
- May 9, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall
- May 10, 2025 – Bristol, UK at Beacon
- May 12, 2025 – London, UK at Palladium
- May 13, 2025 – London, UK at Palladium
- May 15, 2025 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall
- May 16, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland (UK) at Royal Concert Hall
- May 18, 2025 – Manchester, UK at The Lowry
- May 22, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live
- May 24, 2025 – Paris, France at Salle Pleyel
- May 25, 2025 – Paris, France at Salle Pleyel
- May 28, 2025 – Lyon, France at Bourse Du Travail
- May 30, 2025 – Stuttgart, Germany at Porshe Arena
- May 31, 2025 – Munich, Germany at Zenith
- June 2, 2025 – Berlin, Germany at Friedrichspalast
- June 3, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany at Sporthalle
- June 4, 2025 – Warsaw, Poland at Warsaw Torwar
- June 5, 2025 – Gliwice, Poland Gliwice Prezero
- June 7, 2025 – Milan, Italy at Teatro Degli Archimboldi
- June 8, 2025 – Rome, Italy at Auditorium Parco Della Musica
- June 10, 2025 – Zurich, Switzerland at The Hall
- June 11, 2025 – Marseille, France at Cepax Silo
- June 12, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain at Barcelona Para-Lel 62
- June 13, 2025 – Madrid, Spain at Madrid Riviera
Steven Wilson's upcoming album of the same name as the tour will be his first new album since 2023's The Harmony Codex and the eighth solo album of his career. Aside from his solo work, Wilson is also known as a member of the band Porcupine Tree, which reformed in 2021 after a 12-year hiatus.