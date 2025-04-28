“Stop attacking the artist” — Fans defend BamBam after he reveals frustration over being blamed for GOT7’s Thailand concert controversy

On April 27, 2025, GOT7 member BamBam addressed the ongoing backlash regarding his group's concert in Thailand, scheduled for May 2 and 3 at the Rajamangala Stadium. Some international fans were disappointed that tickets for the concert would be available first through a local pre-sale (exclusive to Thailand) before they became accessible worldwide through general sales.

Ad

GOT7's 2020 concert was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their recent NestFest event reignited hopes among Ahgase (GOT7 fans) for the group's reunion after years apart. This situation is especially significant as GOT7 members Yugyeom and Youngjae are set to enlist in the South Korean military for their mandatory service in 2025. Therefore, for fans, this may be their last chance to see the group perform together for some time.

To complicate matters, the concert organizers (@411ent) tweeted on April 5, 2025, about postponing the Global Public Sale of tickets and extending the local-only pre-sale from 10 AM to 2 PM due to a technical issue. This further frustrated the fandom, who demanded justification for such a last-minute decision.

Ad

Trending

However, these few fans started tagging BamBam on X/Twitter and other social media platforms, seeking answers for allowing Thai nationals to access tickets before they were available globally. The backlash has been simmering since April 24, 2025.

In response, BamBam broke his silence and expressed his frustration over being blamed by fans for something beyond his control. On his X account @BamBam1A, the rapper wrote,

"Before yall blaming I really want to show everyone what's going on behind. What is the truth. But it suck cause I can't. So many people will be effected by this. You know how upset I am? Got blamed on everything all the time. Without knowing the truth"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post garnered over 20,000 reshares and hundreds of responses from Ahgaes who came together under his post to defend the rapper from the backlash. Fans urged everyone to be thoughtful and considerate toward GOT7 before tagging any member and lashing out at them.

Ahgaes also repeatedly reminded everyone that "attacking the artists" won't solve anything, as it "was never their fault." One fan, @ilysb_xoxo, wrote on X:

"Stop attacking the artists for something that was never their fault."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans emphasized that just because BamBam is a Thai national, it doesn't mean he "owns the stadium" or can control how the group's concert is organized. They pointed out that it is the organizers (@411ent) who should be blamed and contacted for their allegedly strange ticket sale methods.

"Thai member doesnt own the stadium. He can speak Thai doesnt mean he is the main contact point to any other business in Thailand. As there is another business company @411ent in this case, to handle all the things. Please be respectful to the artist and the band," a fan wrote.

Ad

"BamBam can't fix anything because he's just an artist like the other 6 members. He's not the manager who can intervene in that context. Why is this hard to understand or are you just pretending to be clueless?" another fan added.

"We’re so sorry that you’re put in such situations. We’re also thankful that despite everything, you always put us first and try to make all of us happy and enjoy every experience. Thank you for trying your best with what you can. The real ones see your effort and appreciate you. At the end, the people we trust most are our sevens," another fan said.

Ad

Some fans criticized those individuals who openly tagged BamBam and blamed him for the concert's ticketing process.

"Before you want someone to fix things, I think you have to fix yourself first. Please have more empathy, and put yourself in someone's shoes 'cause you really don't know everything," a fan reacted.

"People need to leave him alone. Some of you are way too comfortable tagging Bambam everytime something happens, it’s not his job solely to fix the issues. Please stop putting the blame on him. His not your personal complaint handle," another fan commented.

Ad

"GOT7 have given the fans every thing to make you guys happy for supporting them after all these years. And still- it’s not enough for yall. You find the tiniest thing to complain despite them already giving their all to you," another fan added.

GOT7's BamBam and Mark respond to ongoing fan backlash regarding the group's Thailand concert

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid the swirling controversy, GOT7's Mark Tuan took to his official X account to address the situation and request fans' understanding. On April 28, 2025, he assured Ahgaes that "stuff like this won't happen in the future."

"I understand there are so many things going on.. I'm sorry about how everything turned out. This wasn’t how we envisioned things to play out when we decided to hold this concert. We’ll make sure stuff like this won’t happen again in the future," Mark wrote.

Ad

On April 27, BamBam hinted that, regarding the ticket sales and organizing the concert in Thailand, he and the group members had shared their suggestions to ensure a fair and smooth process for the fans.

According to the rapper's tweet, it was suggested that the organizers allegedly did not take their "good advice" into account. BamBam added that he would have shown fans every "detail from the beginning" to prove how upset he has been about the entire controversy, which has jeopardized the group's relationship with their fandom.

Ad

"Blaming and blaming. Why do I have to coverup someone mistake? Why do I have to coverup when no one is listening to a good advice? Why do I have to coverup when social media is fast and a lot just posting without permission. I hope I can show you every details from the beginning so everyone can understand how upset I have and I mean "me," he wrote.

Ad

Meanwhile, the concert organizers (@411ent) announced that there would be floor seats during the Rajamangala Stadium show. They added that there would also be a general admission area with queue numbers assigned at the time of purchase. This means that local fans might have a chance to get show tickets even at the last minute on May 2 and 3, 2025.

Initially, the business disclosed that local and international ticket buyers would arrive at the venue in two separate lanes, according to their order of purchase. However, the organizers implemented a new policy change, stating that local fans (based in Thailand) with ticket allocation numbers between 1 and 1,500 would be allowed to enter the stadium first. This further complicated matters, as international fans found it unfair.

Ad

The organizers have not yet responded to the ongoing backlash, even though some members of GOT7 have directly addressed the issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More