Sundance Head net worth: Fortune explored in wake of country singer's tragic shooting

Well-known country soul singer Sundance Head has been injured after being recently shot at his Texas-based ranch. The 46-year-old is famous for his albums such as Starting Again and his net worth currently stands at $5 million, as per Daily Choices.

On November 15, 2024, Sundance Head was shot in the stomach while hunting in the woods. His agent, Trey Newman, confirmed the incident to People magazine. Sundance was quickly airlifted to the hospital, and further updates are awaited on the investigation.

Newman stated that the bullet did not touch Sundance's vital organs and he won't be going for surgery since the "doctors have decided to leave the bullet in him." Newman continued by saying:

Trending

"Right now he's in stable condition and the doctors are just monitoring him and checking his vitals – they are making sure he's okay. He's one of the best guys I know, and we are all just hoping he'll be okay. He's the best guy around."

Sundance's wife, Misty, was immediately informed of the incident while he was hospitalized. In an interview with People magazine, Misty requested everyone pray for her husband. Furthermore, she said she would share more updates about Sundance's condition as soon as possible.

Speaking of the circumstances leading to the injury, Newman said that another hunt had possibly shot Sundance unintentionally since the wound was not self-inflicted.

Sundance Head's singing career has been his main source of income: Earnings and other details explained

The Porter, Texas native has worked with record labels such as Wildcatter and Dreamcatcher. He became a popular face after emerging as the winner of The Voice Season 11 and had previously participated in American Idol, where he reached the semi-final.

Sundance Head has performed at various events and released his first record, Stained Glass and Neon, in January 2019. Notably, he was supposed to bring his first major project with Republic Records and had already signed a contract with them after winning The Voice.

However, things did not work out as planned, and the company ended the contract in the early stages, as per The Washington Post, because they failed to find a Nashville-based label for Sundance.

Sundance Head also collaborated with singer Dean Dillon after the duo met at the Houston Rodeo in 2018. The Boot stated that the latter was impressed by Sundance's singing skills, eventually signing him for his record label, Wildcatter Records.

Stained Glass and Neon was released under the same company and while speaking to Boot, Sundance Head described the project as a "basic beautiful country record." He further stated:

"It's a really heartfelt song field. It's a vocally driven album, which I think is missing, and I was glad to be a part of bringing that back to country music. None of the country music machine is on this record."

Sundance has been part of a radio tour in 2019 and he told The Boot that he wishes to be different than other singers. He mentioned that he wishes to sell "million copies to fans" instead of doing the same for bots.

He also has another album in his credits, Starting Again, which came out back in 2022. His official website stated that he is scheduled to perform as part of his tour at different locations, and the event would end on April 11 next year, with the final show at Galveston, Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback