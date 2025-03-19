Tamar Braxton vs Toni Braxton: Who has the bigger net worth? 

Sisters Tamar Braxton and Toni Braxton who made a prominent name for themselves in the industry through their quintet "The Braxtons" alongside sisters Trina, Towanda, and Traci, have recently sparked a controversy.

Ad

On March 17, 2025, Toni took to Instagram to wish her sister Tamar on her birthday with a video showcasing a black background and white specks giving a space video-like appearance. Toni captioned the post:

"Wanted to repost that GORGEOUS picture of you, but I'm blocked, again?? Anyway, Happy Birthday Tay!"

Instagram page @theshaderoom reposted Toni's birthday wish for her sister hinting at there being issues between the two. However, in a turn of events, Tamar Braxton took to the comment section of the Instagram page's post and addressed her sister writing:

Ad

Trending

"Or you could have called #gaslighting"

Ad

While both Toni and Tamar Braxton have successful music careers, Toni Braxton's net worth of $10 million supersedes Tamar with a $3 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Exploring Tamar and Toni Braxton's fortune amid speculations of a reignited feud between the sisters

A singer, pianist, record producer, actress, songwriter, and television personality by profession, some portion of Toni Braxton's $10 million net worth stems from her being one of history's top-selling female R&B artists. She has sold more than 67 million records worldwide.

Ad

After getting noticed through 'The Braxtons, a band featuring her and her sisters in the late 1980s, Toni was signed with LaFace Records owned by producers Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Antonio "L. A" Reid. In 1993, Toni's self-titled debut album was dubbed a hit followed by hits another popular album called Secrets featuring songs like Un-Break My Heart which made Toni globally famous.

Ad

While Toni Braxton earned a fortune, she also battled financial issues. In 1998, she filed for bankruptcy with a $5 million debt. The singer's finances improved after the release of her 2000 album, The Heat, which sold more than 2 million copies. However, in 2010, she filed for bankruptcy again with a reported debt of $50 million, but the court eventually eliminated a portion of her debt.

As per Celebrity Net Worth's report, Toni Braxton remains popular via live acts overseas. Toni earns between $750,000 and $1 million yearly from live shows and appearances on reality shows like Braxton Family Values.

Ad

Tamar Braxton on the other hand, is a singer, reality television celebrity, and actress and is the youngest Braxton sister. When a part of 'The Braxtons', the sisters were signed with Arista Records in 1989. The record label eventually dropped the band due to an age gap between the sisters creating marketing issues.

Ad

Tamar Braxton began her solo career and released a solo album in 2000, however, the failure of the album led to record label Dreamworks removing her. At the time, Tamar performed live with Toni and was a backup singer on her sister's albums. Eventually, she signed with Universal Records in 2010 and appeared on the T.V. show Tiny and Toya.

After her stint on the family reality show featuring the Braxton sisters and a reality show with her husband, Tamar became a contestant in the second season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019. She won the show becoming the first African American to achieve this feat in the show's history in the U.S.

Ad

In other news, Tamar Braxton speculatively aimed her birthday Instagram post on sister Toni Braxton with her caption stating that while she'll always be humble, she refuses to dim her light for others to shine.

Additionally, Toni received backlash for publicly claiming that her sister blocked her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback