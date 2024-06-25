The Front Bottoms 2024 US tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Front Bottoms 2024 US tour is set to be held from September 12, 2024, to December 14, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The group announced the upcoming tour via a post on their official X page on June 24, 2024. The news comes after the band's previous tours with Eliza & The Delusionals, Emperor X, and more earlier this year.

The Live Nation presale for The Front Bottoms' US tour will be available from June 25, 2024, at 12 pm EDT and can be accessed with the code CHORD. A Ticketmaster presale will also be available simultaneously. The Spotify presale starts on June 26, 2024, at the same time.

General tickets will be available from June 27, 2024, at 12 pm EDT. Tickets and presales can be accessed via Ticketmaster or The Front Bottoms' official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of this writing.

The Front Bottoms 2024 US tour dates and venues

The Front Bottoms 2024 US tour dates and venues are as follows:

September 12, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens House of Blues Boston

September 13, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens House of Blues Boston

September 14, 2024 — Syracuse, New York at Landmark Theatre

September 17, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at St. Andrew’s Hall

September 18, 2024 — Ft. Wayne, Indiana at The Clyde

September 20, 2024 — Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater

September 21, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Fillmore Minneapolis

September 24, 2024 — Des Moines, Iowa at Val Air Ballroom

September 25, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

September 27, 2024 — Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogart’s

October 13, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues Cleveland

October 15, 2024 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre

October 16, 2024 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre

October 18, 2024 — Grand Rapids, Michigan at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

October 19, 2024 — Louisville, Kentucky at Mercury Ballroom

October 20, 2024 — Louisville, Kentucky at Mercury Ballroom

October 22, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues Chicago

October 23, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues Chicago

October 26, 2024 — Silver Spring, Maryland at Fillmore Silver Spring

November 21, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at House of Blues Las Vegas

November 22, 2024 — Anaheim, California at House of Blues Anaheim (Champagne Jam – West Coast)

November 23, 2024 — Anaheim, California at House of Blues Anaheim (Champagne Jam – West Coast)

November 24, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

November 26, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

November 27, 2024 — Houston, Texas at House of Blues Houston

November 29, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at House of Blues Dallas

November 30, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana at Fillmore New Orleans

December 2, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at House of Blues Orlando

December 4, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

December 14, 2024 — Atlantic City, New Jersey at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (Champagne Jam – East Coast)

The Front Bottoms released their latest studio album, You Are Who You Hang Out With, in August 2023, through the Fueled By Ramen record label. The album was received in a positive response from critics and fans alike and fans are eager to see them take the stage during their upcoming tour.