The Queens Four Legends Tour 2025: Tickets, where to buy, presale, dates and all you need to know

Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills are coming together for The Queens Tour, which is scheduled in the spring season this year. The tour will start on May 9, 2025, and presale of tickets will be available from Thursday, March 20, as per People magazine.

Ad

The tour announcement was shared by Khan through Instagram with a poster featuring her face alongside other three artists. A subtitle was added to the name of the tour and it reads, “4 Legends. 1 Stage.” The caption reads in part:

“I’m beyond excited to hit the road with three incredible women - @msgladysknight @mspattilabelle , and @iamstephaniemills – for a tour that will be nothing short of legendary! The Queens are bringing the music and the magic to a city near you.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Speaking to Vibe magazine, Stephanie Mills expressed her excitement for The Queens Tour, saying that she was happy to go for a tour with the other three singers and that they are eagerly waiting to perform for the audience. She further stated:

“Our different styles unite in love, compassion and understanding and it’s important to come together now.”

Patti LaBelle also told the outlet that the upcoming event will be a special tour. In another statement, Khan said that it was an honor to join Knight, LaBelle, and Mills on stage and added:

Ad

“Music is about connection, and this will be a celebration of the joy, power, and love that it brings to us all.”

The Queens Tour shows: Tickets, prices, and other details

Chaka Khan’s social media post featured the dates and venues where the shows are scheduled to happen as part of The Queens Tour. The first performance will be held on May 9, 2025, in Las Vegas, New York. This will be followed by ten more shows until June 1, with the tour stopping by places such as Oakland, Columbia, Nashville, Baltimore, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more.

Ad

Apart from this, the second leg of the tour will start on September 19 this year at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Eight more shows would be a part of the second leg of shows, ending by October 5, 2025, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

As mentioned, presale tickets for The Queens Tour would start during the morning hours on March 20, 2025. This will be followed by the general sale a day later from 10 a.m., as reported by Vibe magazine.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

People can visit the website of Black Promoters Collective to access their passes for The Queens Tour. However, tickets only for the first leg of the tour will be available for sale now and the organizers are yet to reveal more details on the ticket sale for the second leg.

According to Consequence, the general sale tickets will be accessible through Ticketmaster and people can grab the best offers for the tickets on StubHub. Reminders have been added for each show on Ticketmaster and people can turn on the same to get their passes on time. Apart from this, certain steps needed to be followed to complete the purchase without any issues.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ticketmaster has listed a few things that will make the purchase easier, including that people should open the website ten minutes before the sale starts and sign in to their respective accounts in advance. However, people have been advised to check the payment details for a better checkout.

However, further updates are currently awaited on the prices of the tickets for The Queens Tour and the websites have not disclosed anything about the same until now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback