"The world did not crumble": Lucy Dacus takes a shot at government for reconsidering marriage equality rights 

“The world did not crumble under their feet,” Lucy Dacus wrote on Instagram this week, referring to those who witnessed the weddings she performed during her tour. The boygenius musician and Forever Is a Feeling artist reportedly took to Instagram to address ongoing political discussions about marriage equality in the United States. On October 16, 2025, Them reported that Lucy Dacus had officiated 120 queer weddings, including a televised ceremony on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier that week. Her remarks came amid speculation that the U.S. Supreme Court could reconsider Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Dacus expressed gratitude to the couples she married and frustration toward the government for “toying around with the idea of revoking marriage equality,” saying, &quot;And f**k the state for continually toying around with the idea of revoking marriage equality. It wasn’t a prereq, but 120 of the marriages were between queer people. Plenty of people made this decision because they weren’t sure how long they would have the chance&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore about Lucy Dacus's performance on Jimmy Kimmel LiveLuc y Dacus’s remarks followed her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 13, 2025 where she performed her song Best Guess before officiating four weddings onstage.As reported by Rolling Stone on October 13, 2025, she guided the couples through traditional vows before declaring them married, turning the late-night performance into a symbolic statement about love and inclusion. boygenius source @boygeniussourceLINKLucy Dacus performing ‘Best Guess’ and ordaining marriages on Jimmy Kimmel live tonight!In an earlier conversation with the New York Times, Lucy Dacus reportedly said,&quot;It’s a song that is basically admitting that you can’t control anything… but you can make your best guess.&quot;Earlier in her tour as well, the musician had reportedly officiated nine marriages at the All Things Go festival in New York. Reflecting on the moment, she said, “I wish it was rote and it wasn’t calling to mind any threats to people’s rights, but I can tell it’s coming up in everyone’s mind.”According to the report by Them on October 16, 2025, Dacus’s Instagram post served both as a reflection on her tour and a statement of solidarity with LGBTQ+ couples. “Doing these weddings has been a huge honor,” she wrote, adding that she hoped the couples “never experience a bad day for the rest of [their] lives.” Lucy Dacus also noted that many participants chose to marry out of concern that legal protections for same-sex unions could be weakened. The musician also talked about the emotional impact of these ceremonies, suggesting that some couples had long delayed official weddings due to lack of family support. Beyond her music, Lucy Dacus has reportedly maintained a candid approach to politics. In their report, Them noted that during an April concert in Washington, D.C., she commented on performing in the capital during President Donald Trump’s second term, saying, “We’re such a bad country,” before adding, “F**k Trump” and expressing opposition to trans-exclusionary feminism.Lucy Dacus Performs at The Black Cat in Washington, D.C. (Image via Getty) While her tone has sometimes drawn attention for its bluntness, Lucy Dacus has framed her remarks as expressions of conscience rather than controversy. Her Forever Is a Feeling tour continues with upcoming stops in New York, Phoenix, and San Francisco, where she has reportedly promised to keep officiating marriages and celebrating equality.