  "This sounds like a Sephora ad with a beat" - Internet reacts to Kylie Jenner's second verse on "Fourth Strike" by Terror Jr.

"This sounds like a Sephora ad with a beat" - Internet reacts to Kylie Jenner's second verse on “Fourth Strike” by Terror Jr.

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Oct 14, 2025 13:49 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
American media personality Kylie Jenner has entered her music pop star era. According to People, the 28-year-old socialite announced her appearance on the track, Fourth Strike, in collaboration with the Los Angeles duo Terror Jr.

On October 13, 2025, Kylie Jenner reportedly dropped the video of her new single on her official YouTube account. After The Kardashians star announced her debut as a vocalist, the X account Pop Crave took to the social media platform and shared a shortened clip of the track.

While the X account, Pop Crave, noted that Kylie sang the “second verse” on the new track, Fourth Strike, netizens quickly flooded the post with reactions. Commenting under the same, an X-user seemed to take a jab at Jenner’s verse, and added:

“This sounds like a Sephora ad with a beat.”
Some X-users also complained about Kylie entering the music scene and letting the professionals "handle" the music business.

Meanwhile, fans of Kylie Jenner came to her defence and congratulated the makeup mogul on her music debut.

According to Variety, the new single is a continuation of Terror Jr’s song Three Strikes. The song was reportedly featured nearly a decade ago in an ad campaign for the launch of Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses.

Kylie Jenner's music debut explored

Kylie Jenner attends the Met Gala (Image via Getty)
According to People, Kylie began teasing her music debut earlier on the same day as Fourth Strike's release on Monday, October 13, 2025. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly shared the cover art of her new track in a post to her Instagram account.

Notably, her new song brings back her purported artist name, “King Kylie,” which is reportedly a reference to her 2014 bold and glam aesthetic. While the first two verses in the song are performed by Terror Jr., Kylie Jenner is heard singing:

“One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right / I just wanna tell you I'm sorry.”

Meanwhile, ramping up the sex appeal, the Kylie Cosmetics founder adds:

“Cross the line, I might do it again / Do it on purpose just to see how it ends.”

Notably, Kylie also announced that she is relaunching some of her signature Kylie Cosmetics products from her 2014 timeframe under the “King Kylie” banner. The new Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection is reportedly set to hit the market on Saturday, October 18.

“This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!! You’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here.. 10 years later! without your support,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram post.
Announcing the re-launch, she added:

“I’ve seen all your messages asking for a King Kylie collection, the fearless era that had a dream at just 17 years old! … From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being on this journey with me. I hope this collection makes you as happy as you’ve made me.”
For the unversed, Terror Jr. consists of singer Lisa Vitale and David “Campa” Benjamin Singer-Vine. The first song that the group reportedly released was Three Strikes, which also debuted in the Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss commercial.

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

