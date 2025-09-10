  • home icon
  "She deserves so much better" - Internet reacts to Sabrina Carpenter discovering there were only 200 vinyl copies made of her debut album 

"She deserves so much better" - Internet reacts to Sabrina Carpenter discovering there were only 200 vinyl copies made of her debut album 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Sep 10, 2025 01:04 GMT
Netizens react to Sabrina Carpenter discovering only 200 vinyl copies of debut album (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter recently made an appearance on Nardwuar Serviette's YouTube channel, where he interviewed the singer at the Record Safari in Los Angeles. In the interview, which premiered on September 9, 2025, the Manchild singer discovered that her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, had only 200 vinyl copies made.

During the interview, Sabrina came across a vinyl of her 2015 album and said that every song on the project was a 10. She mentioned how the vinyl was rare and that even she didn't have one, speculating if she lost it amid moving multiple times. At that point, Nardwuar mentioned, "Only 200 made given to record execs", to which Sabrina replied:

"Only 200 made? D*mn. They really didn't give a f*ck about me."
The clip from Sabrina Carpenter's interview went viral and resulted in netizens taking to X to express their opinions on the instance.

"she deserves so much better," an X user wrote.
Internet users made comments over Sabrina's debut album having only 200 vinyl copies, while some defended the number, highlighting that vinyls weren't relevant back then:

Moreover, some X users also called out her former record label, Hollywood Records, suggesting they didn't do right by Sabrina's debut album:

When did Sabrina Carpenter switch from Hollywood Records to Island Records? Details explored

Following Sabrina Carpenter's reaction to discovering that her former record label, Hollywood Records, only made 200 vinyl copies of her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, fans of the singer called out the record label on social media.

Sabrina signed to Disney's Hollywood Records at the age of 12. At the time, her acting and music careers worked simultaneously, given that she played Maya in Disney's Girl Meets World. During an interview with Variety dated August 2024, the Espresso singer reflected on juggling two careers at a tender age, stating:

"I wasn’t, like, grinding and working for hours on end as a child, but I always felt I had a point to prove.”

According to Variety's January 2021 report, Sabrina made the switch to Island Records in 2021. In her press release announcing her move to a new record label, the singer praised Island Records' president and CEO, Darcus Beese, stating Darcus and the Island team understood her vision from day 1.

Dubbing her new record label "super supportive", Sabrina called Island Records "the perfect place for me to start the next chapter of my music career and evolution as an artist." Moreover, in a March 2025 interview with Kyle Meredith, Sabrina Carpenter reflected on undergoing a transition from her time at Hollywood Records to signing with Island.

Sabrina mentioned:

"I signed with them when I was 12 years old. Naturally, you’re gonna go through so many different chapters of your life where I genuinely thought maybe the music I was making was what I wanted to be making at that time, because I was 12, 13, 14. And then you kind of enter a new phase of your life and you have completely different preferences and taste and experiences inspiring what you’re doing."
In other news, Sabrina Carpenter won the 'Best Album' award for Short n' Sweet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Additionally, she also won the 'Best Visual Effects' for Manchild.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
