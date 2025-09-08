  • home icon
  "Lady Gaga should have won": Internet reacts after Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild wins Best Visual Effects at VMAs

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Sep 08, 2025 17:06 GMT
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter registered some big wins at the 2025 MTV Video Video Music Awards (VMAs), held on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in New York City. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old artist went home with Best Visual Effects for Manchild, which is the lead single from her seventh studio album Man's Best Friend.

The Espresso hitmaker triumphed the Best Visual Effects win, beating the fierce competition among fellow artists including Ariana Grande’s Brighter Days Ahead, Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ APT., Tate McRae’s Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie), and The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow.

When X account, Pop Crave, reported that Manchild music video by Sabrina Carpenter has secured the win for Best Visual Effects at this year's ceremony, netizens were quick to share their opinions.

While the reactions were mixed, an X user appeared displeased with Sabrina Carpenter taking home Best Visual Effects for Manchild music video.

“Lady Gaga should have won this one,” the Twitter user commented.
Some also criticised the win and argued if Sabrina Carpenter “deserve” the award for this category.

Meanwhile, fans of the 26-year-old singer celebrated her win and came to her defence. While, one fan noted that Manchild receiving the Best Visual Effects isn’t surprising, another gushed about Sabrina's creative vision.

How many “Moon Person” trophies did Sabrina Carpenter win this year at 2025 MTV Video Video Music Awards?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Please Please Please singer secured a total of three “Moon Person” trophies this year. Sabrina Carpenter won Album of the Year at the 2025 Video Music Awards for her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet.

The singer registered this big win against Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd. These singers were nominated for their albums, including Debí Tirar Más Fotos, GNX, Mayhem, I'm the Problem, and Hurry Up Tomorrow, respectively.

The 2025 MTV Video Video Music Awards, which were handed out Sunday evening at Long Island’s UBS arena, also saw Sabrina Carpenter winning Best Pop Artist. She won this award over fellow artists, including Ariana Grande, Charli xcx, Justin Bieber, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, and Tate McRae.

Sabrina performs at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)
Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Sabrina also delivered a retro-themed performance of Tears to advocate for transgender rights on Sunday night. She was reportedly joined by a collection of drag queens and trans dancers who were holding signs with slogans, including “In Trans We Trust”, “Protect The Dolls”, and more.

The performance reportedly took place on an outdoor set where Sabrina was joined by drag queens Honey Balenciaga, Dashaun Wesley, Symone, Richie Shazam, Lexi Love, Jewels Sparkles, Jonte’ Moaning and Denali.

For the unversed, Carpenter was nominated in a total of nine categories. She was up for Best Pop Artist, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Visual Effect, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Song of the Summer.

Sabrina walked the 2025 MTV Video Video Music Awards in red Valentino gown and lavender stole.

Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Edited by Afreen Shaikh
