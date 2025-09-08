“And that’s why we love her”: Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter advocates to “Protect Trans Rights’ during ‘Tears’ performance at 2025 VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter made headlines at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, held on September 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, after using her performance of Tears to deliver a pointed political message.
Carpenter paused midway through her performance to call for action to “Protect Trans Rights,” a moment that soon went viral on social media. Clips of the act, widely circulated on X by outlets such as Pop Crave, sparked discussion online, with many fans praising her decision to use the primetime stage to highlight a serious cause.
Reactions were mixed, ranging from enthusiastic praise to criticism of political statements at music events. One viewer commented:
“And that's why we love her”
Others highlighted her dual role as both artist and activist.
Although the majority of online responses were positive, critics argued that political statements at award shows risk alienating some viewers.
The combination of her musical performance and advocacy made the moment one of the most talked-about highlights of the 2025 VMAs, earning admiration from fans and attracting widespread media attention.
Sabrina Carpenter’s VMAs performance
At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, held on September 7 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, Sabrina Carpenter performed her single Tears, incorporating elements from its music video, which featured actor Colman Domingo in drag.
The stage was filled with the urban landscape that gave it a 1990s New York kind of appearance, and the drag queens alongside Carpenter included Honey Balenciaga, Symone, Dashaun Wesley, and Richie Shazam. The performance featured dazzling visuals such as a shiny silver fringe costume and a dramatic rain dance in imitation of the legendary 2001 VMA performance by Britney Spears.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the drag performers carried signs with the words "Protect Trans Rights" and "In Trans We Trust" inscribed on them. As The Statesman reported, a debut performance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards was by Carpenter to promote transgender rights. This was the second time Carpenter appeared at the VMAs, after 2024.
During the 2025 ceremony, Sabrina Carpenter received nine nominations, including Best Pop Artist and Album of the Year with Short n' Sweet. She won Best Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Visual Effects for the Manchild music video.
Reflecting on the experience, Carpenter said:
"To my queens: This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity. So to get to be part of something so… more often than not, that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance, and make you feel like the world is yours… I'm so grateful. So grateful to do that."
Sabrina Carpenter releases Tears from Man’s Best Friend
Released on August 29, 2025, Tears is the second single from Sabrina Carpenter's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend. The song blends pop and disco-pop influences, drawing inspiration from Donna Summer and Baccara's Yes Sir, I Can Boogie (1977). Carpenter co-wrote the track with John Ryan and Amy Allen, and it was produced by Carpenter and Ryan.
The lyrics explore emotional openness and valuing real, responsible relationships. On August 1, 2025, Tears was unveiled as the second song from Man's Best Friend before it was released. The single was made available for digital download and streaming on the same day as the album's release.
The music video, also released on August 29, 2025, was directed by Bardia Zeinali and features actor Colman Domingo portraying a drag character based on The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Commercially, Tears achieved international success, reaching the top 10 in other countries, including Iceland, Norway, and Lithuania.
