"chart dominating superstar": Fans react as Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend eyes #1 debut on Billboard 200 with 350K units sold

Sabrina Carpenter released her latest album, Man's Best Friend, last Friday, August 29, 2025, and a couple of days in, it's already breaking streaming charts. According to Hits Daily Double's chart, the album is projected to clock in around 350k first-week consumption during the August 29 to September 4 tracking period.Around 205k of that will be pure album sales, which will put Man's Best Friend in a good chance to nab the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200. If that happens, it will be a second No.1 album for Sabrina Carpenter, as her previous Short n' Sweet also debuted on top of the Billboard 200 chart, with a personal best of 362k album equivalent units sold in its first week.With the positive projection, Carpenter's fans shared their praises for the pop star and her new album on social media. One fan, in particular, called her a &quot;chart dominating superstar.&quot;Crypto Bear @CryptoBeearrLINK@PopBase @SabrinaAnnLynn Sabrina really went from ‘underrated pop girl’ to chart dominating superstar in just one era.More fans praised the singer for the success her latest album is getting, with some of them naming her the &quot;newest queen of pop&quot; and saying that Man's Best Friend is already &quot;iconic&quot; and the &quot;most fun&quot; album they've heard this year.MinajBarbie @zealbbyLINK@PopBase @SabrinaAnnLynn THE NEWEST QUEEN OF POPDavi @daviullisLINK@PopBase @SabrinaAnnLynn already an iconic album0x3FROST ⨀ @Frost1crypticLINK@PopBase @SabrinaAnnLynn Ngl sabrina really went hard on this album. Most fun album I've ever streamed this yearMeanwhile, other fans pointed out that the 350k-unit projection is unbelievably &quot;huge&quot; and &quot;wild,&quot; especially in 2025.Makụọchukwu @Makuochukwu126LINK@PopBase @SabrinaAnnLynn 350k units sold out already Wow that’s hugeDr Farmer (stubb.base.eth) @StubbornOGLINK@PopBase @SabrinaAnnLynn 350k in 2025 is wild… Sabrina feeding the charts better than dog food 🐶✨Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend has been setting records days after its releaseWhile it's yet to nab the coveted No.1 spot on Billboard 200, it's projected to be heading that way. Man's Best Friend has been making headlines and topping rankings elsewhere. As of Tuesday, September 2, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter's latest album has broken Spotify Records to become the most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist after clocking in 64.4 million streams on its first day. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe figure is even higher than her Grammy-winning album, Short n' Sweet, which reported 57 million streams during its debut, per Digital Music News. Spotify announced Carpenter's latest feat on Tuesday, prompting the pop star to react to the news on her Instagram Stories, saying that it blows her mind, adding:&quot;Can't thank you enough for listening.&quot;The album's lead single, Manchild, was released in June, and it topped the Billboard Hot 100, marking the singer's second Hot 100 chart-topper after Please Please Please. The track also takes the top spot of Billboard's Pop Airplay, marking Sabrina Carpenter's sixth song to achieve such a feat, in the radio ranking dated September 6, per Billboard.The album's success this early on after its debut comes despite the controversy it received months ago for its album cover. As the pop star described her album during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Thursday, August 28, 2025, Man's Best Friend is &quot;not for any pearl clutchers.&quot; That said, Sabrina Carpenter shared that even pearl clutchers can listen to the album &quot;in their own solitude.&quot;As fans would remember, the album cover featured the pop star on her knees as a man tugs her blonde locks upwards. The cover art sparked a lot of controversy, with some critics calling the image degrading to women.Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend, which features 12 tracks, including Manchild, Tears, and Sugar Talking, is now available on music streaming sites.