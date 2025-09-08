"Especially her outfits": Internet reacts after Lady Gaga's Abracadabra wins VMA for Best Art Direction

  • home icon
By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Sep 08, 2025 12:38 GMT
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga was a big winner at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, held on Sunday night, September 7, 2025, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. According to Variety, the 39-year-old artist took home the Best Art Direction award for Abracadabra, a song from her 2025 studio album, Mayhem.

Lady Gaga received the Best Art Direction award for Abracadabra, beating out fellow artists including Charli XCX’s Guess ft. Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, Lorde’s Man of the Year, Miley Cyrus’ End of the World, and Rosé & Bruno Mars’ Apt.

After an X account, Pop Base, reported that Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra secured the win for Best Art Direction at the 2025 VMAs, netizens quickly shared their opinions. Commenting on the same, an X user heaped praises for the outfit choice for the song and tweeted:

Fans of Lady Gaga celebrated her win, saying the award was “well-deserved.”

Meanwhile, some criticized the Best Art Direction award being given to Lady Gaga instead of the other nominated artists.

How many awards did Lady Gaga take home at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards?

Lady Gaga was reportedly the most nominated artist of the night with twelve nods. Besides winning Best Art Direction, she also took home three more “Moon Person” awards. By the end of the VMAs, the musician had won a total of four awards.

According to The Guardian, Gaga took home the first award for Artist of the Year at Long Island’s UBS Arena. She beat fellow artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd. Gaga reportedly accepted the award while dressed in a baroque black gown. She thanked her fans in her acceptance speech and said:

“I cannot begin tell you what this means to me. I hope as you navigate through the mayhem of daily life, you are reminded of the importance of the art of your life, that you can count on yourself and your simple skills to keep you whole.”
The Bad Romance artist also won Best Direction for Abracadabra and Best Collaboration for Die With a Smile alongside Bruno Mars.

Gaga performs at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)
Gaga performs at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

After receiving the Artist of the Year award, Gaga ditched the VMAs and went over to Madison Square Garden to headline her Mayhem Ball tour. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she performed Abracadabra and The Dead Dance, her new single from the Netflix series Wednesday, season two, part two. It was reportedly aired by the cable network CBS.

For the unversed, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter also won at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Carpenter reportedly won Album of the Year for Short n’ Sweet and Best Pop Artist.

On the other hand, Grande took home Best Pop Video, Video of the Year, and Best long-form video.

