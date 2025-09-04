“Why do performers treat their fans like crap?”: Netizens divided as Lady Gaga postpones Miami concert minutes before showtime

Lady Gaga postponed her Miami concert on Wednesday, September 3, at the last minute. Fans had already reached the Kaseya Center in Miami before the pop star posted a message on social media, postponing the show.

Gaga is currently on her Mayhem Ball Tour and was set to perform at the Kaseya Center in Miami. However, just a few minutes before her show, she shared a message on her Instagram story, announcing the postponement. Gaga explained that her vocal cords were strained after the warm-up, and she has been advised not to perform to avoid long-lasting damage.

She wrote:

“Hi everyone I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami. During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my [doctor] and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses.”

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, further explained that performing could have been very risky for her. She also apologized to the fans and said that she will reschedule the show as soon as possible. She wrote:

“There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours and as you know I sing live every night –and even though this was a hard and agonizing decision I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice.

"I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment, let down, inconvenience. I am so so sorry. I tried so hard to avoid this. I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show. I love my fans so much, respect you and hope you can accept my sincere regretful apology.”

Fans online have reacted to this, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Seriously, minutes before the show?? She was advised by her doctor and vocal coach not to perform due to “a significant risk” of damage to her vocal chords. Why do performers treat their fans like crap?"

Another wrote,

Another commented,

Some users, meanwhile, urged Lady Gaga to take care and also praised her for actually singing at her shows instead of lip-syncing. One user wrote:

Another wrote,

Another commented,

Lady Gaga releases The Dead Dance for Wednesday Season 2

Netflix x Spotify - Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala (Image Source: Getty)

The song, The Dead Dance, and its music video were released on Wednesday, September 3. It will be part of Wednesday Season 2. The show and the music video were directed by Tim Burton.

The show's composer, Chris Bacon, said about Gaga in an interview with Billboard, published on September 3:

“It was naturally very exciting to see Lady Gaga pop up on screen, but it was also just treating her like she’s any other character. She brings a certain mythology with her, and there’s a certain mystery and maybe a hint of darkness to her, just like everybody in the Wednesday universe. So it was fun to get to play with that musically.”

Gaga will also star in the second season of the show as Rosaline Rotwood. She is a deceased former instructor at the Nevermore Academy and helps Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, in her journey.

