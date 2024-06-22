 Tycho tour: Presale, dates, venues & all you need to know

Tycho tour is going to be held from September 13, 2024, to November 16, 2024, across North America. The tour will be the project's first new tour in the continent in 5 years and is titled The Infinite Health Tour. The tour is set to consist of 27 concerts under the current schedule.

The presale for the tour will start on June 26, 2024, at 10:00 am local time exclusively for Open Source Community members. Interested patrons can sign up to the community via the link provided in Tycho's socials or directly on his website. General tickets will follow on June 28, 2024, at 10:00 am local time

Tycho announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page on June 20, 2024:

Trending

Tycho tour dates and venues

Tycho tour dates and venues are listed below:

September 13, 2024 – Ogden, Utah, at Ogden Twilight

September 14, 2024 – Boise, Idaho, at Knitting Factory

September 15, 2024 – Eugene, Oregon, at McDonald Theatre

September 17, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall

September 18, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Hollywood Theatre

September 19, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at The Showbox SoDo

September 20, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State, at The Knitting Factory

September 21, 2024 – Bozeman, Montana, at The Elm

September 23, 2024 – Missoula, Montana, at Wilma

September 25, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom

September 27, 2024 – South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, at South Shore Room

September 28, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Portola Festival

October 29, 2024 – San Diego, California, at The Sound

October 30, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at The Van Buren

October 31, 2024 – Santa Fe, New Mexico, at Meow Wolf

November 2, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at TBA

November 3, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at Granada Theater

November 4, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at White Oak Music Hall

November 7, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at The Eastern

November 8, 2024 – Pelham, Tennessee, at The Caverns

November 9, 2024 – Charlottesville, Virginia, at Jefferson Theater

November 10, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Union Transfer

November 11, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Royale

November 12, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York, at Brooklyn Steel

November 14, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at History

November 15, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Salt Shed

November 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at First Avenue

Tycho, aside from the tour, is also releasing a new record this month. Phantom will be released on June 25, 2024. The project's last release was 2023's, Time to Run, the first track since 2020's Simulcast album singles.

Simulcast is a transition point of the project's career, with the album itself being a rework of the previous album Weather, which broke the mold by introducing vocals into an instrumental-focused project. Simulcast removes the vocals and replaces them with expanded instrumentation.

Weather featured vocals by Saint Sinner (Hannah Cottrell) and featured themes of acceptance and forgiveness. Tycho lead and founder Scott Hansen elaborated on the themes when asked regarding the theme of the album during an exclusive interview with Sharp Magazine on September 16, 2019:

"Yes, I mean, it’s supposed to be cinematic; it’s supposed to be a journey. It’s supposed to feel like you move through these different spaces and find these paths. But overall, I think it’s about acceptance and forgiveness and coming to terms with who you are as a person and forgiving yourself for the past and looking in a positive way to the future."

The musician continued:

"I just wanted the whole record to be about positivity and it just seems like there’s a lot of negativity in the world that we live in today. I think Epoch is really focused on kind of the darker side of things, which I think is beautiful in a way, to explore those things and express those things, but I just wanted this to be 100 per cent beauty and positivity..."

Aside from solo works, Tycho also released two remixes in recent years, starting with a remix of Across the Room by Odesza, a collaboration with Leon Bridges, and then a remix of Live in the Moment by Portugal. The Man.