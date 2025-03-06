Was LilCJ Kasino arrested in connection with Lil Ronnie's death? All about the rapper in wake of recent arrests

Rapper LilCJ Kasino was reportedly taken into custody after his affiliate was revealed to be one of the suspects in the shooting incident of G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter. The duo was shot dead at a car wash this week on March 3, 2025, and the authorities launched an investigation to find the people involved in the case.

Notably, a report by Fox 5 Atlanta on Wednesday, March 5, stated that the Forest Hill Police Department identified the suspects as Adonis Robinson and Jakobe Russell. However, further updates are awaited regarding which suspect was affiliated with LilCJ Kasino, who is popular for his singles such as Attack and Rock Out.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that LilCJ Kasino is not in police custody anymore. Key Talk Media also obtained a video of the artist where he seemingly appeared in a live video and said:

"Take all them posts down, I'm not in jail, issue an apology to my family friends for having them folks worried."

Among the suspects, Adonis has been allegedly involved in other criminal activities over the years and is a registered s*x offender. He had been charged with assaulting a woman in the past and was also arrested for the same in 2019. Other details related to Adonis and Jakobe's profession, early life, and educational background are currently awaited.

The authorities have also requested for help from the general public, telling them to share any details related to the suspects by calling 911 or getting in touch with the Crime Stoppers.

G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter were shot dead at Slappy's Express Car Wash. Two suspects came out of their vehicle and approached the duo, following which they fired at them and ran away.

Although the authorities attempted to revive G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter, they were pronounced dead on the spot.

LilCJ Kasino has released several singles throughout his career

The Fort Worth, Texas native is a rising star in the world of rapping and entered the world of music in 2017. He has even collaborated with rapper TrapBoy Freddy for a few projects and has an album in his credits, Hoodrich Kasino.

His other collaborators include Trapboy Freddy and Go Yayo. He has even collaborated with G$ Lil Ronnie on some songs such as Hfgg Vision, 6 Pick, and Bet With Us. Lil is even active on Instagram with around 300,000 followers and he frequently shares pictures and videos from different occasions.

While LilCJ Kasino has kept his personal life away from the spotlight over the years, he has been reportedly believed to be in a relationship with late rapper Enchanting.

Although the duo did not address anything about the reports from their side, Lil was the one who paid tribute to Enchanting after her death last year through Instagram and wrote:

"I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You , You Brought @laflare1017 To The H66D & I was The First Person You Called Ill Never Forget You Kept It Solid Threw Yo Whole Career It Was None I Couldn't call You for, You F**ked The Gang Up With This One."

LilCJ Kasino's biography on All Music states that his lyrics mostly address the violent side of street life. Apart from an album, he has even released three mixtapes, including Murda Worth Music, Gang Sh*t Only 2, and The Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

