"His daughter just turned 5"- Tributes pour in as Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his child are gunned down at a car wash

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter were recently shot dead at a car wash on March 3, 2025. The officers of the Forest Hill Police Department immediately arrived at the Slappy's Express car wash after receiving a report of the incident, and the authorities tried to save the duo before they were confirmed dead on the spot. Lil was 30 years old at the time of death.

According to WFAA, Lil Ronnie's aunt Stella Houston identified him and his daughter. A nearby resident named Becky Johnson told the outlet that she reportedly heard gunshots and contacted for help. She claimed that she heard more than six shots being fired.

Forest Hill Police Department also mentioned in a news release that although they have identified a suspect, they cannot disclose the identity since an investigation is ongoing. However, a capital murder warrant is out now for the suspect.

Notably, this is the third gunfire incident this year that is being investigated by the Forest Hill Police Department and they are being assisted by the cops of Fort Worth, Everman, Mansfield, and Tarrant County to catch the culprits as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by Say Cheese TV on Instagram to pay tribute to Lil Ronnie and his daughter. One of them expressed grief over the fact that Ronnie's daughter lost her life at a young age and wrote:

"His daughter just turned 5."

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/saycheesetv)

Tributes continued to pour in, with a user saying that the girl was innocent alongside another writing that the daughter did not deserve to die.

Online tributes (Images via Instagram/saycheesetv)

Online tributes (Images via Instagram/saycheesetv)

G$ Lil Ronnie's aunt speaks up on her nephew's death

A report by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram stated that there were two individuals allegedly involved in Lil Ronnie and his daughter's death. On the day of the incident, the suspects arrived in a white Kia and slowly started walking towards Lil's vehicle, where they fired shots at him and his daughter.

The suspects were reportedly seen in similar outfits that included grey sweaters and blue jeans. Ronnie's vehicle was discovered by the authorities with bullet holes in the windshield.

The incident happened during the morning hours and while speaking to the reporters, Lil's aunt Stella Houston said that he was cleaning the car at the time. Stella also questioned the reasons for targeting her nephew, saying that he was a "family man" and continued:

"He didn't bother nobody. And a baby? His baby?"

Slappy's Express was flooded with a lot of people by the afternoon hours, including Lil's friends and family members. The spot where the incident happened has been sealed by the authorities and the car wash will be closed for two days, as per WFAA.

The car wash told WFAA that they were shocked by everything that happened and expressed gratitude to the law enforcement authorities for their quick response in securing the area alongside providing treatment to those who were targeted.

Lil Ronnie gained recognition for his singles over the years, including Count Up and Red Roses. Lil was also active on Instagram with around 147,000 followers where he frequently shared photos and videos from different occasions.

