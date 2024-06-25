WATCH: Latto rushes on stage barefoot to fill in for Usher as he faces technical difficulties while performing Superstar

American rapper Alyssa Michelle Stephens aka Latto made history by becoming the first woman to headline 107.9's Birthday Bash 2024 on June 22, 2024. However, she also made headlines for rushing barefoot on stage to fill in for Hey Daddy rapper Usher who was facing technical difficulties at the event while performing his track Superstar.

The clip of Latto rushing onto the stage barefoot and completing Usher's song has gone viral on social media. One can notice Usher being pleasantly shocked by the rapper in the video.

Usher also shared the clip joking about how the Big Energy rapper's mic was on. Apart from Usher, the rapper brought out Summer Walker, Roscoe Dash, Rasheeda, Flo Milli, and 21 Savage among other artists at 107.9's Birthday Bash 2024.

"Tonight, Latto made history"- Usher hails the rapper for being the first female to headline Birthday Bash

It was evident from the Lottery rapper's on-stage gesture toward Usher that the two share a good professional relationship, given they had collaborated for A-Town Girl in April 2024. Once Usher's technical issues were sorted at the Birthday Bash event, he took the opportunity to praise Latto.

Acknowledging how the rapper has made history, Usher stated:

“You know, we have this thing that we do in Atlanta, where we just seem to keep making history,” he said. “Tonight, Latto made history, being the first female to [headline] Birthday Bash. [So,] we wanna give her, her flowers, one time.”

On March 19, 2024, Latto posted a video on X wherein she was announcing the news of being a headliner at the Birthday Bash event from a speaker in her car. After the concert was over, the rapper took to Instagram and mentioned in a now-deleted post that she invested all the money in the show's production and didn't make a single penny from the event.

She also expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post by mentioning that over 16000 fans attended the concert and that she had tears watching the event's footage. Commenting on her connection to Atlanta, the rapper stated:

“Im flooding today idc yall wouldn’t understand the feeling!!! Real Atlanta KNOW I put in overtime yall really watched me grow up SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA OTW.”

Moreover, fans were in for a surprise as Latto teased her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Fans are linking the title of the upcoming album to Latto's feud with Ice Spice, given that the rapper tweeted a photo of a poop-themed cake before the Birthday Bash event with the caption:

"Think I'm the sh*t b**ch????"

The caption is speculated to be a reference to Ice Spice's track Think U The Sh*t (Fart).

This is not the first time the rapper has taken a dig at Ice Spice indirectly. The time she announced her album Sunday Service via TikTok, her video featured Ice Spice's song Pretty Girl in the background. However, in an appearance at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the rapper called the incident a coincidence, saying she didn't "do that on purpose".

In other news, the rapper hasn't revealed other details about her upcoming album, including its release date or the collaborators of the same.