"We are so blessed to have her" — Jamie Lynn Spears pays tribute to mother Lynne on her birthday, days after Britney Spears' accusations

Jamie Lynn Spears, American actress, singer, and sister to Britney Spears, posted an Instagram story on May 4, 2024, wishing her mother Lynne on her 69th birthday. This post comes amidst Britney accusing their mother of escalating drama in the latest situation involving her and her rumored boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

The Instagram story by Jamie featured a picture of Lynne with her granddaughters, Ivey Joan and Maddie Briann, taken at the latter's prom. Jamie Lynn Spears mentioned in her story:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mama. She has a childlike spirit that brings magic to everything she does and we are so blessed to have her."

According to a video released by Daily Mail on May 4, 2024, Lynne reportedly spent her birthday in LA. While seemingly walking to go meet her son, when someone asked her if she would always be there for Britney, she nodded, indicating "yes."

Recently, Britney Spears took to Instagram to blame her mother for escalating a recent incident at an LA hotel. She uploaded a video regarding the matter and wrote in the caption:

"I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it"

The rocky relationship between Britney Spears and her mother Lynne has received media coverage multiple times, owing to factors like Britney's conservatorship and other allegations.

Britney Spears' latest accusation against her mother

Britney Spears’ relationship with her mother and sister Jamie Lynn Spears has been the center of attention multiple times, with the most recent incident allegedly involving paramedics being called to a Los Angeles hotel where she was staying with her rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz.

Britney was seen leaving the hotel, hiding her face with a pillow after what is alleged to have been a fight between her and rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz. Many also claimed that she had a breakdown.

Rebutting the claims, Spears posted an Instagram video of her twisted ankle earlier this month and blamed her mother for stirring up things. In the caption, she wrote:

“I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!!"

She also mentioned her lawyer Mathew Rosengart in the caption:

"Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!"

In brief, Britney Spears' relationship with her mother and sister

There is extensive media coverage on Britney Spears' relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and mother Lynne.

For instance, the Criminal singer criticized Jamie for dancing to a remix of her songs during an awards show, stating that her so-called support system hurt her deeply.

Apart from multiple instances of the sisters indulging in social media communications and speaking about each other on interviews and podcasts, Britney Spears has an equally strained relationship with her mother as well.

In 2021, she blamed her mother for allegedly giving the idea of the conservatorship to her father and claimed that Lynne "secretly ruined" her life. However, on August 19, 2022, Lynne shared an Instagram post in which she mentioned that she will never turn her back on Britney and that she loved her daughter. Lynne also mentioned that this conversation is one they must have eye to eye, in private.

At the time of writing, Jamie Lynn Spears hadn't addressed Britney's latest accusation towards their mother.