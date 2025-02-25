"We need the Cardi hair care line" — Fans in awe as Cardi B dyes her natural hair red

On February 24, 2025, Cardi B took to Instagram to share a video update showcasing the process of dying her naturally black tresses into a shade of red. What made the post interesting was that Cardi made it vlog style wherein she was giving updates in the background as the video progressed.

Without revealing the specifics, Cardi said that she had a stylist in Brooklyn and that her "hair has been so f**king healthy,” despite not having been washed for three months. After flaunting her newly colored hair, Cardi also showcased the length of her tresses and mentioned that she uses homemade oil to maintain them.

Toward the end of the video, Cardi goofily sang while running her hair through her fingers, giving fans a taste of her usual shenanigans. The rapper captioned her post:

"Let me give her a new style, a new hair do, a new cut, a new COLOR!! 💇🏽‍♀️"

Netizens quickly took to the comment section of Cardi B's Instagram post to praise her hair. Speaking the minds of multiple people, one of the fans commented:

"We need the Cardi hair care line asap!"

A fan asks for a haircare line under Cardi's post (Image via Instagram/ @iamcardib)

Fans of the WAP rapper requested her to drop a haircare line, praising the quality of her tresses:

Fans request Cardi to drop a haircare line, praising her tresses (Image via Instagram/ @iamcardib)

Some netizens also put forth their theory on how the rapper won't be going back to her ex-husband Offset now that she has dyed her hair red, while some praised her singing in the clip:

Cardi's fans comment under her latest IG post (Image via Instagram/ @iamcardib)

Did Cardi B announce a haircare line? Details about the rapper's 2021 venture explored

While fans have been requesting Cardi B to drop a haircare line after her latest Instagram post, the rapper did announce a venture along the same lines in 2021 via an Instagram post.

In an IG post dated March 29, 2021, Cardi B announced:

"This year I will be coming out with a hairline that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughters however,I think is time for people to educate themselves on nationality,race and ethnicity."

She clarified that being Latina/Hispanic doesn't make one's hair long and warned people from Latin countries to avoid making their facial features look slim or make their skin light. Cardi mentioned that DNA has a co-relation to the hair but nationality doesn't, meaning people can maintain their tresses regardless.

Additionally, in November 2021, the rapper posted a carousel showcasing her hair over the years. In the caption of the post, Cardi B talked about her haircare struggles while sending across a message about the concept of "bad hair" being a myth. She also mentioned that she'll create an Instagram highlight called 'HAIR DAY' wherein she'll reveal her haircare routine.

The highlight exists on Cardi B's Instagram account and features step-by-step processes of her homemade hair mask among other things. However, since the announcement, there hasn't been an update on the rapper's haircare venture.

In other news, Cardi B has recently been at the helm of controversies owing to her divorce from Offset. The rapper married Offset in September 2017 and filed for divorce in September 2020. However, after reconciling at the time, Cardi announced her divorce from Offset in August 2024.

