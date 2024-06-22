What does Beyoncé think of Taylor Swift? Their friendship timeline explored

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's longtime friendship started with an iconic moment at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 and has stayed strong ever since. The two juggernauts of the musical industry share 46 Grammys, 66 Billboard Music Awards, and a multitude of other records combined.

Besides sharing a hug or two at almost every music award, the two have been seen joshing around with each other at several parties and other gatherings. Most recently Queen Bey made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's friendship over the years explored

September 13, 2009: Queen Bey lets Taylor Swift have her moment at the MTV VMAs

Trending

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

At the 2009 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift's speech for her winning song You Belong With Me was famously interrupted by Kanye West. The rapper took the mic from Swift to announce that Beyoncé had "one of the best videos of all time" that year.

Later that night when Beyoncé won the Video of the Year award for Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), the Grammy winner called Taylor onto the stage and let her finish her acceptance speech.

“I remember being 17 years old, up for my first MTV award with Destiny's Child and it was one of the most exciting moments of my life, so I would like for Taylor to come out and have her moment,” Beyoncé had announced.

The moment ended with Taylor and Beyoncé sharing a hug. After the show, Taylor lauded Queen Bey's gesture and called it a "wonderful and gracious" move.

"I thought I couldn’t love Beyoncé more and tonight happened and it was just wonderful,” raved Swift.

February 2015: "'I wish that we could see her all the time"- Taylor Swift raved about her love for Queen Bey

Taylor Swift (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé were nominated together at the Brit Awards in 2015. In an interview with KissFMUK, the 14-time Grammy winner raved about her love for the Cowboy Carter singer.

“It’s like, normal for everyone to love Beyoncé, but I love her more than that amount, like more than the normal amount,” she exclaimed (via E! News).

She further exclaimed how getting nominated against her other 'friends' is different from getting nominated against Beyoncé.

"I'm nominated usually against lots of my friends, so you have to — just for the sake of humanity and for the sake of having a good time — legitimately be happy for other people. The only way that I'll be upset, is if we don't get to see Beyoncé," explained Taylor.

Taylor continued:

"I won't be upset because I didn't win. I'll just be like, I wish that we could see her all the time."

March 19, 2021: "Suddenly it's the best Friday EVER"- Taylor receives flowers from Beyoncé after historic Grammy win

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé sent Taylor Swift a handwritten note and a flower bouquet after her record-breaking Grammy AOTY win in 2021. Taylor shared the gifts on her Instagram stories and tagged the Cowboy Carter singer.

"Taylor, Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you & your family. B."

Taylor Swift shared the note and the bouquet with a caption thanking Queen Bey and asserting that the gift made her day the "best Friday EVER."

"Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it's the best Friday EVER. Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!" wrote Taylor in the caption.

October 11, 2023: Beyoncé visits Taylor's Eras Tour film premiere

Taylor Swift (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift paid a beautiful tribute to Queen Bey after the latter appeared at the premiere of her Eras Tour film. Posting a boomerang video of the two being seated inside the movie hall and Beyonce throwing a solitary popcorn in the air, Taylor wrote:

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms." began Taylor.

The Fortnight singer also called Queen Bey her 'guiding light' and compared her presence in the premiere to an "actual fairytale" moment.

Finally, fans of both icons expect the bond to stay strong forever. And perhaps even a collaboration at some point in the future.