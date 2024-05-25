What was Billie Eilish's first car? All about singer's car collection 

Billie Eilish - the youngest two-time Oscar-winning singer - continues to share a two-bedroom home with her parents in LA. But when it comes to cars, the 22-year-old boasts quite an extravagant collection of her own. The Ocean Eyes singer owns five cars as of now, including one that was gifted to her by her record label.

The first car that Billie Eilish ever owned was a Mazda 5 - a regular minivan that remains the most affordable car in her collection to this date.

Since then, the singer-songwriter has purchased several of her dream cars and prefers to travel in them. However, Eilish is seldom spotted behind the wheel.

Billie Eilish's Mazda 5 reflects her humble beginnings

Like many other celebrities, Billie Eilish also had humble beginnings before she gained global fame as a singer-songwriter.

The first car that she ever owned was a blue Mazda 5 from the 2008 batch. With its pricing starting at $19,000, Mazda 5's 2008 version has a slightly sportier finish with angular headlights and a new front bumper.

It comes with a 153-horsepower 2.3-liter engine combined with a 5-speed automatic transmission. While it might have been Eilish's daily driver back in the days when she wasn't famous, the singer isn't seen driving the minivan often anymore.

When Billie Eilish turned 17, the singer's record label gifted her the car that she had been obsessed with since her childhood - the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, priced at $68,000.

Eilish's dream car was first produced in 2014 by Chrysler's SRT division. It is a longtime icon of American muscle cars and possesses a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine that comes with 707 horsepower and a torque of 650 pound-feet.

Billie Eilish adoringly calls her Hellcat "Dragon" and often posts her pictures with it on Instagram. In 2021, Eilish also got a tattoo inked on her right thigh inspired by the nickname of her car.

The next car in Billie's collection of rides is a Chevrolet Suburban. With an estimated price of $65,000, this robust SUV is what Eilish uses on her daily errand runs now.

Powered by a 3-liter DOHC I-6 Turbo V8 diesel engine that generates 355 horsepower at 5600 RPM, this beastly machine has several built-in anti-theft features, keeping the 22-year-old superstar safe on her road adventures.

Billie Eilish's Range Rover is the latest addition to her car collection

Billie Eilish's fourth car is the dream of every sports car fan - the McLaren 600LT. Equipped with a 3.8-liter V8 engine that generates 600 horsepower and a maximum torque of 458 torque feet, this sleek beauty is inspired by McLaren's 675LT's model, features 23 new components, and is also about 200 pounds lighter.

600LT is priced at $256,000, which makes it the most expensive car in the Oscar-winning singer's collection.

The last car - as well as the latest addition - in Billie Eilish's collection is a luxury SUV - Land Rover Range Rover Sport. While the bulky build of the SUV might lead many to take it for a slow and uncouth ride, it's far from the truth. Range Rover Sport is powered by an engine of turbocharged V6 and supercharged V8 that enables the machine to deliver a dynamic performance in any scenario.

With a multi-link type rear axle combined with a double wishbone at the front and a suspension built in aluminum, the Range Rover Sport is an excellent choice for both on-road and off-road adventures.

Given Eilish's love for cars, it probably won't be long before the singer-songwriter adds another motor beast to her collection.