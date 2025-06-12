What is Churchome? David Thibodeau tells Justin Bieber not to "go against that pit in his stomach" when it comes to his religion 

A survivor of the 1993 Waco siege, David Thibodeau, recently offered advice to Justin Bieber regarding his association with Churchome. According to a March 2025 report from the South China Morning Post, Churchome is Bieber's church of choice and a megachurch throughout the United States.

During his interview with TMZ on June 11, 2025, the Waco siege survivor expressed his concerns about Churchome. He advised that Bieber should trust his instincts regarding what he reads and learns in a religious context.

"Justin just needs to... do some more research, look into other things and don't go against that pit in his stomach that says something is right or wrong," David said.

David mentioned some "red flags" regarding Churchome, stating that Bieber should be cautious if the church leadership encourages followers to read a specific scripture or book. The Waco Siege survivor mentioned that since the church doesn't meet regularly, it gives Justin Bieber time to explore or read about other religions.

For those unversed, the Waco siege was a 51-day standoff in 1993 between state and federal law enforcement and the Branch Davidians—a religious group led by David Koresh. It arose from the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the 20th century.

However, the standoff led to a fire that claimed the lives of over 80 people. David Thibodeau is one of only nine survivors of the cult and has discussed this in his book Waco: A Survivor's Story.

More details about Justin Bieber's church, Churchome, explored

According to a November 2019 report from Marie Claire, Churchome is one of Hollywood's "most influential Christian congregations." The publication mentioned that it attracted over 10,000 people weekly across multiple locations.

Furthermore, the church received more than $17 million in revenue in 2017, as reported by The Christian Post. Regarding the leadership, Churchome's official website states:

"Churchome moves forward under the vision, guidance, and wisdom of its leadership team comprised of Judah Smith and Chelsea Smith. Each member of the Leadership Team functions in their strengths and serves Churchome with their unique giftings within this shared leadership structure."

The church's website mentions that it "functions like a home," looks and loves like a home as well, offering a reason behind its name. Additionally, they state that the "idea and concept of home is centric in the Bible."

Waco siege survivor's advice to Justin Bieber concerning Churchome explored

In his interview with TMZ, Waco siege survivor David Thibodeau discussed what might happen if Justin Bieber's friends criticized Churchome. It's worth noting that the outlet's documentary, TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?, features a segment about Bieber's fallout with his former friend Ryan Good.

According to TMZ's April 2025 report, Ryan Good hadn't spoken to Justin Bieber since leaving Churchome in Beverly Hills, where Bieber continued his journey with Judah Smith as the pastor.

Sources told TMZ that Ryan believed Churchome was a cult and wanted to distance himself from it, and that Bieber's close ties to the pastor significantly contributed to his split from the singer.

Discussing how Justin Bieber's friends criticizing Churchome would lead to results contrary to those expected, Thibodeau said:

"Attacking his faith or attacking his church is gonna be the worst thing his friends can do. The best thing they can do is say, you know listen, Justin, you're a man, you've been through, you've seen the world, you've done more than most people can could even dream of. And you have a lot of resources at your disposal.' And they can encourage him to utilize those."

Thibodeau said that Bieber's friends could talk to him about how mind control or influence operates. He also noted that counting his blessings daily helped him when he sought to overcome the Branch Davidians' influence.

While Justin Bieber tries to keep his personal life out of the limelight, in August 2020, the singer shared that getting baptized with his wife, Hailey, was one of the most "special moments" of his life.

