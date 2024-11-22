What did Darrius Tyson do? Rapper accused of impregnating 2 former prison workers claims he is the victim

Warning: This article has mentions of s*xual crime. Reader discretion is advised.

According to a report by WRAL News dated November 20, 2024, Assistant District Attorney Mary Jude Darrow alleged that Darrius Tyson impregnated two former prison workers.

In a hearing on November 19, 2024, the prosecution claimed the rapper had s*xual relations with Durham County detention sergeant, Jade Robertson, and a contracted nurse, Lerin Burnette. However, his attorney claimed that he was a victim of s*xual assault by the two prison employees.

Durham prosecutors claimed that rapper Darrius Tyson used his influence to get drugs and s*x inside the Durham County jail. Additionally, the prosecution also said that Tyson had admitted to being the "highest-ranking Blood gang member" in North Carolina.

Trending

Expand Tweet

As per a report by The News & Observer dated May 11, 2022, Darrius Tyson was charged in the disappearance of Shawn Burton, the arrest warrant of which was issued in April 2022. The rapper was arrested on a $2 million bail.

His arrest warrant mentioned that Tyson and at least three others conspired to murder Shawn Burton wherein he was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, and burglary.

The warrant stated that Tyson restrained Burton by unlawfully confining him and moving him from one place to the other without his consent. The rapper did not release Burton "in a safe place" and the latter was seriously injured. Shawn Burton was last seen in 2022.

In an interview with WRAL News, Tyson's mother mentioned that her son is "an artist, a rapper". She shared that he made videos and had done shows as well. Additionally, the rapper's attorney claimed that Shawn Burton was Tyson's promoter so he didn't have a reason to kill him.

"He was s*xually assaulted by two employees"- Darrius Tyson's attorney claims his client is a victim

In the November 19 hearing, the prosecution also claimed that Tyson coordinated drug deals outside the facility using an illegal cell phone.

Assistant District Attorney Mary Jude Darrow Darrow claimed that Tyson was active in criminal activity while being in custody. The ADA said:

"My understanding in speaking with one of the rank over at the jail, there were, on the phone, they were able to verify him setting up drug transactions and money drops. He was also found to have other contraband including ... a vape pen ...[and] he had marijuana delivered to him in the jail."

Expand Tweet

While prison employees Jade Robertson and Lerin Burnette were charged with the felony crime of having s*xual relations with an inmate, another former Durham County detention sergeant, Nicole Locke, was charged with a felony for allegedly giving a phone to Tyson.

However, Darrius Tyson's attorney Daniel Meier told the court that Tyson was a victim of s*xual assault and said:

"He was s*xually assaulted by two employees who have now been charged with felonies. It's a Class E felony for someone to have s*xual relations with a detainee. A detainee by law cannot consent. He is a victim in those cases."

After claims of having intimate relations with prison workers, the rapper was moved to Central Prison in Raleigh from the Durham County Detention Center.

As per the news portal's report, the rapper has previously served over 10 years in prison for a 2010 murder in Durham. However, Tyson's conviction in that case was overturned on a Motion for Appropriate Relief in 2020 for not handing over exculpatory evidence and prosecutorial misconduct.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback