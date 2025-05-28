What does the Diddy Ahh Blud meme mean? Viral phrase explained amid rapper's court trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to make headlines as his sex trafficking and racketeering trial enters its third week. Prosecutors claim the rapper ran a criminal enterprise that physically and sexually abused women and others for years.

Ad

Amid the speculations and allegations, several brainrot memes (or low IQ content) have gone viral. This includes the phrase "Diddy Blud" or "Diddy Ahh Blud." According to Know Your Meme, it is online slang used to describe someone who is a predator, much like the claims Combs is standing trial for.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It is worth noting that the term "blud" is another viral term used to reference someone who is a friend. Per the outlet, it was derived from the expression "blood brother." However, according to Distractify, it reportedly originated as a way to refer to a member of the Los Angeles street gang, the Bloods.

The outlet also suggests that the inclusion of the word "blud" was seemingly for an ironic effect, in an effort to reduce the seriousness of the aforementioned accusation.

Ad

"Diddy Ahh Blud" finds its origin in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap feud last year

The viral phrase "Diddy Ahh Blud" finds its origin in the much-publicized Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap feud last year. While the beef came to an end in May, it sparked a critical discourse online about the broader trends within the music industry.

Ad

Last November, X user @blephin_ shared a post criticizing modern rap music. They shared a screenshot of a Reddit post that said,

"ME AFTER LISTENING TO MODERN RAP MUSIC FOR 10 SECONDS BE LIKE," and "It's just saying n-word and twerking."

The post went viral with over 58,000 likes. Responding to it, fellow X user @derpatron6000 wrote,

"Honestly I think They Not Like Us is the only mumble rap song that is good, because they call out Drake for being a Diddy blud."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During their beef, Lamar dropped his Drizzy diss track, Not Like Us, where he accused the latter of being a predator and a pedophile.

The X user was likening Drake to the Bad Boy Records founder, who was arrested just months before for his alleged predatory actions. Combs' troubles began in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for rape and abuse.

While Cassie's lawsuit was settled within a day, several others filed separate lawsuits against the rapper, making similar allegations. Later, a federal sex trafficking investigation into the rapper eventually saw his arrest in September 2024.

Ad

Many believed the Drake vs. Lamar rap feud ended with the Compton native's win and subsequently saw many anti-Drizzy posts online. X user @derpatron6000's tweet went viral with over 15,000 likes, and netizens soon began reposting and sharing screenshots of the post. As the trial began in May 2025, the phrase "Diddy Blud" again made a comeback online.

In addition to Drake, influencer JellyBean was also the subject of the meme. According to Distractify, the VTuber is known for sharing several cringeworthy videos on the platform. In response, TikTokers began posting reaction videos to JellyBean's clips, many stating JellyBean was a "Diddy Blud."

Ad

Combs' arrest also saw the phrase "No Diddy" going viral. The expression has become synonymous with "no homo," a term used to distance oneself from, queer identity or intention.

The rapper has denied all accusations against him. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More