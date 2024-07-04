What face tattoos does Post Malone have? Rapper's body ink explored

Austin Richard Post, professionally known as Post Malone, is an American singer, songwriter, and producer. Malone made his singing debut in 2015 with White Iverson, which later landed him a record deal with Republic Records. The Sunflower singer got his first tattoo in the same year as his debut single and has gradually added tattoos on his body ever since.

Post Malone has tattoos across his arms, legs, and even chest, but the tattoos on his face often make news. In a conversation with Howard Stern in October 2023, Post revealed that he got his first facial tattoo when he was "19" and noted that it was a "smiley face," which everyone thinks is the American music producer and DJ Marshmallow. Malone added that he wears his tattoos with pride and has no regrets, regardless of the size.

2018 American Music Awards. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images For dcp)

Guide to Post Malone's tattoos, including the striking 'Always Tired' tattoo below his eyes

In a video for GQ in 2020, Post Malone opened up about his tattoos and noted that the ones on his face make him look more "interesting." He added that it is generally a "two-hour process" of wanting a tattoo and getting it done. Malone said,

"So, where I might lack in handsomeness, I make up for in intrigue at least."

Along with a snake-tongued woman and skull that can only be seen on his shaved head, Post Malone feels more "confident" with his tattoos, per People. Here is a look at a few of his striking facial tattoos and others he added over the years.

Stay Away: Inspired by rapper Lil Peep's 'Cry Baby' tattoo, it is also a tribute to Malone's favorite Nirvana song. He is a huge fan of Nirvana and Kurt Kobain and has other tattoos as a tribute to the band. A few tributes to Kobain include Nevermind and Whatever on his palms.

Inspired by rapper Lil Peep's 'Cry Baby' tattoo, it is also a tribute to Malone's favorite Nirvana song. He is a huge fan of Nirvana and Kurt Kobain and has other tattoos as a tribute to the band. A few tributes to Kobain include Nevermind and Whatever on his palms. BlackJack playing cards : Tattooed on his right temple, Malone loves playing Black Jack. Post told in the GQ video that he was in Montreal and said, "Let's get tattooed."

: Tattooed on his right temple, Malone loves playing Black Jack. Post told in the GQ video that he was in Montreal and said, "Let's get tattooed." Daughter's initials: In a huge gothic print, Malone paid tribute to the birth of his daughter by getting her initials done, DDP. The Circles singer has kept his daughter's and wife's identity anonymous, per People.

In a huge gothic print, Malone paid tribute to the birth of his daughter by getting her initials done, DDP. The Circles singer has kept his daughter's and wife's identity anonymous, per People. Barbed wire: The barbed wire tattoo marks Malone's hairline. A similar design is also on his hands, and he has incorporated it in other designs.

The barbed wire tattoo marks Malone's hairline. A similar design is also on his hands, and he has incorporated it in other designs. Always Tired : A no-brainer tattoo, Post Malone revealed that he got it done because he is "always tired" in the GQ interview. He explained that he is always touring, working, and "not taking care" of himself. This was also the only facial tattoo that hurt.

: A no-brainer tattoo, Post Malone revealed that he got it done because he is "always tired" in the GQ interview. He explained that he is always touring, working, and "not taking care" of himself. This was also the only facial tattoo that hurt. Playboy Bunny : An arm tattoo, and perhaps the first in his collection, inspired by Justin Bieber. Malone told GQ that they were working together on Stoney (for which he has another facial tattoo as tribute) when he decided to get inked. He also has one near his right eye.

: An arm tattoo, and perhaps the first in his collection, inspired by Justin Bieber. Malone told GQ that they were working together on Stoney (for which he has another facial tattoo as tribute) when he decided to get inked. He also has one near his right eye. Sword, Minuteman, and a Man on the Horse : Malone is a big fan of swords, and apart from the one that he has on his face, on his forearms, he has one of a Minuteman and another of a "guy on a horse stabbing a guy with a spear."

: Malone is a big fan of swords, and apart from the one that he has on his face, on his forearms, he has one of a Minuteman and another of a "guy on a horse stabbing a guy with a spear." Knuckle tattoos: Along with REST EASY spelled out on his knuckles, Post Malone has portraits of legendary artists, including Elvis, John Lennon, and George Harrison, among others, inked on his fingers. Malone told GQ, "Without these guys, I wouldn't be making music right now."

Post Malone's tattoos range from tributes to lost bets and multiple skulls, and he wears them with pride. More recently, Post Malone covered his tattoos in a music video for Taylor Swift's Fortnight.

This marked the duo's first collaboration, and while Malone went 'tattoo free,' his counterpart Swift had Malone's tattoos on her face for the video. The video has a whopping 82 Million views on YouTube.

