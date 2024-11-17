As per TMZ, on November 15, 2024, as a part of promoting his upcoming documentary, rapper Shyne Barrow spoke about his past with Diddy and comments made on him by people like Funkmaster Flex. In the trailer of The Honorable Shyne, Barrow commented on being Diddy's fall guy concerning the 1999 New York City club shooting.

Talking to New York radio station Hot 97 in October 2024, Funkmaster Flex called Barrow a liar and defended Diddy. He said that:

“I don’t know what people are talking about Shyne was the streets. He was a punk. So all of that street talk. You don’t ever come my way with that. Puff had to keep people off of you from beating you to death. Had to keep D-Roc from strangling you, Shyne.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Additionally, as per Hot New HipHop dated October 4, 2024, Funkmaster Flex commented on the 120 allegations against Diddy announced by U.S. attorney Tony Buzbee during a press conference on October 2, 2024.

In a video posted by @HOT97 on X, Funkmaster Flex questioned if Diddy s*xually assaulted 120 people and went on to accuse them of trying to get money out of Sean Combs. Flex stated:

"You know what we don't like here, you know the situation we don't like. That video with Cassie and Diddy was an awful video to watch, and that shouldn't happen to any woman. But assaulting 120 people sounds stupid."

Moreover, Talking to TMZ about Funkmaster Flex's comments on Diddy, showcasing him in a negative light, rapper Shyne mentioned:

"He said terrible things about JAY-Z, he said terrible things about Tupac."

However, the leader of the opposition of Belize did not mention what Funkmaster Flex said about Jay-Z or Tupac. Doubling down on his allegations against Flex calling him a liar, Barrow rapped to Nas' Purple:

"The whole city is mine, prettiest Don I don’t like the way P. Diddy did Shyne with different lawyers ... why it's mentioned in my rhymes? F*** it, just an intro."

"I don't believe in getting my friends in trouble": Shyne comments on 1999 NYC nightclub shooting

On November 13, 2024, Barrow made an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show wherein he talked about the 1999 NYC nightclub shooting incident wherein Diddy, his bodyguard Anthony "Wolf" Jones, and Barrow allegedly got into a disagreement at Club New York, Manhattan resulting in a gunfire, leaving three people injured.

Diddy and his bodyguard were acquitted during the trial. However, Barrow was found guilty on charges like first-degree assault and reckless endangerment and ended up spending 10 years in prison.

The rapper has time and again mentioned that he took the fall for Diddy, however, he also maintains that he didn't see if the Last Night rapper fired the gun.

Commenting on the same, he said:

"I didn't see him fire the gun and I'm not going to lie. I don't believe in getting my friends in trouble. At this point, I'm not going to make up anything to sensationalize my narrative because I don't feel I need to do that. If Diddy was not incarcerated right now, my story would still be incredible."

However, a representative for Diddy commented on Barrow's allegations in a statement to TMZ on November 14, 2024. The rep said that Diddy "categorically denies" Barrow's allegations, calling his claims "unequivocally false".

Additionally, during Flex's interview with Hot 97, he addressed Barrow and told him "I love you bro" post which he proceeded to call him a punk stating that though he knows what Barrow went through, he is a liar. Flex labelled Barrow a "stone-cold faced liar" for his claims against Diddy.

Barrow's documentary called The Honorable Shyne is set to premiere on November 18, 2024, on Hulu. The documentary covers Barrow's journey from being a rapper to a politician.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback