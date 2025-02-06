What happened to Dave King? Flogging Molly cancels tour amid serious health condition

Singer and musician Dave King has been struggling with a serious health condition, following which the band Flogging Molly, where Dave is a member, has canceled their tour dates for this year.

Speaking of the cancelation, Flogging Molly shared a statement through their Instagram page on Wednesday, February 5, where they started by mentioning Dave King's health issues.

"Dave and Bridget ask everyone to respect their privacy at this time, we will share as we can. Any good thoughts or prayers you can send Dave's way, he and we would appreciate it," they shared.

Trending

The band revealed that they will not be performing for this year, and added:

"With the Salty Dog Cruise 12 days away, the boat will sail as planned with 18 bands, and members of Flogging Molly, on board to celebrate the cruise, the community and our captain, Dave King."

The comment section of the post was flooded with best wishes from the band's fans and followers, with many of them praying for a speedy recovery of Dave. Notably, further updates on Dave's health condition are currently awaited from his family members.

A few responses (Image via Instagram/@floggingmolly)

The band also wrote on their Instagram post that those who have already brought the tickets for the shows scheduled after the cruise can get in touch with the place where they purchased them to get more details about the refund.

Flogging Molly's music explored

Flogging Molly performed at the Bloodstock Open Air 2024, where the band played their song Devil's Dance Floor, as the attendees were spotted jumping and enjoying the track.

The song was originally released in 2000, and featured in the soundtrack of their debut album, Swagger. The album received a positive response and even grabbed a spot on the Billboard chart. Additionally, the band has released several other albums over the course of 20 years. Here is a list of the same:

Drunken Lullabies (2002)

Within a Mile of Home (2004)

Float (2008)

Speed of Darkness (2011)

Life Is Good (2017)

Anthem (2022)

Flogging Molly has not released any studio album for around three years. Their last big project, Anthem, which came out back in 2022, managed to reach the top of the charts.

The group also has multiple singles in their credits, including The Seven Deadly Sins, Punch Drunk Grinning Soul, The Guns of Jericho, Revolution, and The Croppy Boy '98.

The news of the group canceling the dates of all the shows for 2025 has created headlines. Notably, the latest update comes around two months after the band announced the Road to Rebellion tour in December last year. The band also shared the dates of the tour through their official website at the time.

The tour was supposed to start at St. Petersburg on February 24 this year and end at Victoriaville, Canada, on August 8. The tour was confirmed to stop by various other locations such as Charleston, Asheville, Richmond, Houston, Albuquerque, Los Angeles, Dessel, and more.

The current members of Flogging Molly include lead vocalist, Dave King, along with Bridget Regan, Dennis Casey, Matt Hensley, Nathen Maxwell, Spencer Swain, and Mike Alonso. Their second studio album Drunken Lullabies featured guitarist Casey for the first time. Some of the former members of the band include John Donovan, Tobe McCallum, Ted Hutt, and Jeff Peters, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback