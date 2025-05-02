What happened to Jill Sobule? Singer known for 90's anthems 'I Kissed a Girl' and 'Supermodel' dies aged 66

66-year-old Jill Sobule has recently passed away on May 1, 2025. The singer accumulated a huge fan base over the years for her songs, such as Stoned Soul Picnic and Supermodel. She also had ten albums in her credits, including Things Here Are Different and Pink Pearl.

While speaking to Variety, Jill’s representative said that she lost her life in a house fire incident that happened in Minneapolis.

NBC News also stated that Jill Sobule was supposed to perform for the non-profit organization Swallow Hill in Denver, a day after her death was reported. However, an informal gathering would be organized as part of paying tribute to the artist. Swallow Hill confirmed the same in a statement shared on their website on May 2, 2025, which reads:

“Jill was a beloved member of the Swallow Hill community, and we know she will be sorely missed. Instead of the concert that was planned for tomorrow night, we will host a free, informal gathering in Jill’s honor at Swallow Hill, from 7:30 – 9:00 PM. All are welcome to attend.”

According to The New York Times, Jill Sobule’s journey in the musical world began during her school days, when she became an expert in playing guitar. Notably, Jill’s songwriting skills created headlines over the years as it addressed themes like depression, as per People magazine.

The Denver, Colorado native had the opportunity to collaborate with record labels like Atlantic and MCA. Her self-titled official website stated that she performed with popular personalities over the years, including Cyndi Lauper and Neil Young.

Jill Sobule’s cause of death: Fire accident and other details explained

An NBC News report said a woman was found dead in a house fire early Thursday morning in Woodbury. It's not yet confirmed if the woman was singer Jill Sobule. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the Woodbury Police Fire EMS shared on Facebook that they responded to a fire on the 9000 block of Pinehurst Road.

The post also mentioned:

“The homeowners reported one person was possibly still inside the home. Woodbury firefighters began actively fighting the fire while also searching for the missing person.”

The post claimed that the woman discovered by the fire department was reportedly in her 60s and that an investigation has been launched to find more details related to the fire accident. Furthermore, the post stated towards the end:

“Lakeview ambulance, and the Lake Elmo, Cottage Grove, Oakdale, Newport, Saint Paul Park, and Maplewood Fire Departments assisted in responding.”

Notably, Jill Sobule’s family members have also not shared anything related to the fire incident from their side.

Jill’s debut album, Things Here Are Different, came out in 1990 and had 11 singles in the soundtrack. She continued releasing more albums, including Pink Pearl, Underdog Victorious, California Years, and Dottie’s Charms. Among her long list of singles, I Kissed a Girl was able to grab a spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Jill’s survivors include her brother James, sister-in-law Mary Ellen, nephews Ian and Robert, and Robert’s wife Irina. Meanwhile, a formal memorial to celebrate her contributions to the music industry is scheduled to happen in the summer season this year.

