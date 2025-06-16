What happened to Jimmy Swaggart? Son, Donnie provides concerning update on gospel artist's condition

American evangelist and gospel artist Jimmy Swaggart's son, Donnie Swaggart, announced his father's critical condition during a special prayer service held on June 15, 2025, at their church in Baton Rouge.
Donnie told the congregation that his father was found unresponsive on the morning of June 15, 2025, and had gone into cardiac arrest. Donnie mentioned that Swaggart went into cardiac arrest around 8 o'clock and "never regained consciousness."
However, paramedics were able to get a heartbeat before admitting him to a local hospital.
“Right now he is in ICU, and without a miracle, without a miracle, his time will be short. We’re going to give the Lord an opportunity to work." Donnie Swaggart said
Additionally, he took to Instagram to ask for Jimmy Swaggart's followers to pray for him, stating:
"On this Father’s Day, we urgently ask you to pray for Brother Swaggart. He needs a miracle from heaven right now, this morning. We must have the Lord intervene in this situation and we need your prayers."
In a recent update from Donnie via SBN (SonLife Broadcasting Network) on June 15, 2025, he specified that they are a private family. However, he will be transparent concerning his father's condition during this time.
Shortly after Donnie spoke highly of his father and his legacy as an evangelist, Swaggart's grandson, Gabe, took to the podium to announce an update that he had received on text from his mother, Debbie.
"She said that Brian was singing, she put the phone up to his ear, and she said that tears were rolling down his face. He heard the music and he hears what we say." Jimmy Swaggart's teart-eye grandson said
Career highlights, controversy, and other details about Jimmy Swaggart explored amid gospel singer's hospitalization
Born to W.L. and Minnie Bell Swaggart in Louisiana on March 15, 1935, Jimmy Swaggart underwent a "dramatic salvation experience" at the age of eight and felt the call of God early on in his life.
According to the gospel singer's official website, Swaggart has preached the gospel of Jesus Christ longer than any other American evangelist on television. The website mentions that the number of people who have heard Swaggart minister live and on television since he launched into full-time ministry in 1995 cannot be calculated.
Swaggart released his first album, Some Golden Daybreak, in 1958, which amassed popularity quickly and has sold over 17 million copies. After preaching his beliefs via print and radio, the gospel singer started a 30-minute weekly TV program called the Jimmy Swaggart telecast in 1973. Eventually, it became a one-hour format, which received viewership in millions on Sunday mornings.
Additionally, in 1981, Swaggart added a 30-minute daily TV program called A Study In the Word, and that program has continued to air all these years. After completing five years of full-time ministry in 2010, the gospel singer launched The SonLife Broadcasting Network operated and owned by Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.
Despite achieving multiple highs in his career as an evangelist and gospel singer, Jimmy Swaggart was embroiled in a controversy in February 1988. At the time, he was forced to make a public confession from the pulpit after being caught in the company of a prostitute in New Orleans.
After Swaggart made the confession to his congregation and apologized for the same, the prostitute went public and made comments about the gospel singer's unconventional s*xual preferences. This was followed by public backlash, given that Swaggart criticized other evangelical preachers who had been a part of s*xual scandals. However, despite the controversy and the backlash that followed, Jimmy Swaggart continued to preach.
Jimmy Swaggart and his wife Frances Swaggart have only one child, Donnie Swaggart, who has also made it his mission to preach and follow in his father's footsteps.
Donnie is the Executive Vice-President of his father's ministries, and his entire family, including his wife and children, serve the ministry.