What happened to Jimmy Swaggart? Son, Donnie provides concerning update on gospel artist's condition

American evangelist and gospel artist Jimmy Swaggart's son, Donnie Swaggart, announced his father's critical condition during a special prayer service held on June 15, 2025, at their church in Baton Rouge.

Ad

Donnie told the congregation that his father was found unresponsive on the morning of June 15, 2025, and had gone into cardiac arrest. Donnie mentioned that Swaggart went into cardiac arrest around 8 o'clock and "never regained consciousness."

However, paramedics were able to get a heartbeat before admitting him to a local hospital.

“Right now he is in ICU, and without a miracle, without a miracle, his time will be short. We’re going to give the Lord an opportunity to work." Donnie Swaggart said

Ad

Trending

Ad

Additionally, he took to Instagram to ask for Jimmy Swaggart's followers to pray for him, stating:

"On this Father’s Day, we urgently ask you to pray for Brother Swaggart. He needs a miracle from heaven right now, this morning. We must have the Lord intervene in this situation and we need your prayers."

In a recent update from Donnie via SBN (SonLife Broadcasting Network) on June 15, 2025, he specified that they are a private family. However, he will be transparent concerning his father's condition during this time.

Ad

Shortly after Donnie spoke highly of his father and his legacy as an evangelist, Swaggart's grandson, Gabe, took to the podium to announce an update that he had received on text from his mother, Debbie.

"She said that Brian was singing, she put the phone up to his ear, and she said that tears were rolling down his face. He heard the music and he hears what we say." Jimmy Swaggart's teart-eye grandson said

Ad

Career highlights, controversy, and other details about Jimmy Swaggart explored amid gospel singer's hospitalization

Born to W.L. and Minnie Bell Swaggart in Louisiana on March 15, 1935, Jimmy Swaggart underwent a "dramatic salvation experience" at the age of eight and felt the call of God early on in his life.

According to the gospel singer's official website, Swaggart has preached the gospel of Jesus Christ longer than any other American evangelist on television. The website mentions that the number of people who have heard Swaggart minister live and on television since he launched into full-time ministry in 1995 cannot be calculated.

Ad

Ad

Swaggart released his first album, Some Golden Daybreak, in 1958, which amassed popularity quickly and has sold over 17 million copies. After preaching his beliefs via print and radio, the gospel singer started a 30-minute weekly TV program called the Jimmy Swaggart telecast in 1973. Eventually, it became a one-hour format, which received viewership in millions on Sunday mornings.

Additionally, in 1981, Swaggart added a 30-minute daily TV program called A Study In the Word, and that program has continued to air all these years. After completing five years of full-time ministry in 2010, the gospel singer launched The SonLife Broadcasting Network operated and owned by Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.

Ad

Ad

Despite achieving multiple highs in his career as an evangelist and gospel singer, Jimmy Swaggart was embroiled in a controversy in February 1988. At the time, he was forced to make a public confession from the pulpit after being caught in the company of a prostitute in New Orleans.

After Swaggart made the confession to his congregation and apologized for the same, the prostitute went public and made comments about the gospel singer's unconventional s*xual preferences. This was followed by public backlash, given that Swaggart criticized other evangelical preachers who had been a part of s*xual scandals. However, despite the controversy and the backlash that followed, Jimmy Swaggart continued to preach.

Ad

Jimmy Swaggart and his wife Frances Swaggart have only one child, Donnie Swaggart, who has also made it his mission to preach and follow in his father's footsteps.

Donnie is the Executive Vice-President of his father's ministries, and his entire family, including his wife and children, serve the ministry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More